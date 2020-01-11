Ambrose Bierce, in “The Devil’s Dictionary,” defined philosophy as a route of many roads leading from nowhere to nothing.
So, bridge players must not be philosophical. On each deal, they need a single-lane route that leads to the number of tricks needed to make or break the contract.
In this deal with nasty shocks around every turn, how can South make seven diamonds after West leads the heart queen?
In the auction, two clubs was natural and game-forcing. Three hearts, three spades and four clubs were control-bids. In answer to Roman Key Card Blackwood, South showed two key cards, the diamond queen (five spades) and the club king (six clubs).
When the dummy came down, South saw that seven no-trump was an immediate claim. But he did not let that distract him. He wondered how to survive if diamonds were 4-0 and clubs 5-0. Somehow, he had to unblock clubs by discarding the ace and king. One could go on the spade ace, but what about the other?
South spotted that a dummy reversal was the way to go. He discarded a club (vital) from dummy at trick one. He crossed to the board with a trump, cashed the spade ace (discarding the club king), ruffed a spade, returned to dummy with a trump, ruffed another spade and drew West’s last two trumps, pitching the club ace on the second. Then declarer took the last six tricks with dummy’s clubs.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
