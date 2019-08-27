Henry David Thoreau wrote, “It is a characteristic of wisdom not to do desperate things.”
Surely that sentence should have ended with “when there is no need for desperation.”
Today’s deal comes from a pairs event at the Summer North American Championships in Las Vegas.
How did the play go in three no-trump after West led her fourth-highest spade?
I was the declarer in three no-trump. When the dummy came down, I saw that in all probability most pairs would be in four hearts (North having used the Stayman convention) and would win 11 or 12 tricks, depending upon the location of the club king. If I could take the same number, we would get a great result, 490 outscoring 480 or 460 being better than 450. However, after taking the first trick and driving out the diamond ace, when a second spade came back, I could not afford to take the club finesse immediately, because if it lost, the defenders would cash their spade winners.
So, I ran all of my red-suit tricks first, ending on the board. My left-hand opponent discarded the club six, club 10, spade seven and spade nine, in that order.
When I then played a club to my queen, West took the last two tricks with her club king and spade jack.
Plus 630 was a bottom. If I had realized what was happening and won trick 12 with the club ace, I would have gotten a top.
Susan S. Doe from Irving, Texas, realized that desperate measures were required and discarded expertly — but why did she have to do it against me?
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge