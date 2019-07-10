Nido Qubein, a businessman and motivational speaker, said, “Nothing can add more power to your life than concentrating all your energies on a limited set of targets.”
Bridge defenders usually do not need to win many tricks to defeat a contract. When the dummy appears, both of them should ask where they will find those winners. In today’s deal, for example, West leads the heart two against four spades. What should East do?
North had two sensible responses to his partner’s one-spade opening. He might have bid four diamonds, a splinter showing four or more spades, at least game-going values and a singleton (or void) in diamonds. Instead, he chose the Jacoby Forcing Raise so that he could learn more about his partner’s hand. When South jumped to four spades to indicate a minimum opening with no side-suit singleton or void, North passed, hoping that his partner had some wasted values in diamonds — and he did!
East knew that his partner had led a singleton. (Remember, South had denied a void in the auction.) So East rapidly won with his heart ace and returned the heart three. After West ruffed and shifted to a low club, declarer won with dummy’s king and played a trump. East took that trick and led a third heart, but South ruffed high, drew East’s remaining trump and claimed.
If East had wondered about the fourth defensive trick, he would have seen the necessity for a club shift at trick two. Then, after giving West his heart ruff at trick four, East could receive a club ruff at trick five.
Consider the alternatives.
— Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge