Shreya Ghoshal, a singer from India, said, “I believe that when the going gets tough, you should just hit pause. Assimilate what is happening for 10 minutes. Your thoughts will be much clearer.”
At the bridge table, you would be very unpopular if you paused for 10 minutes, but taking one or two is perfectly acceptable. Many Wests would play too quickly in today’s deal. How should the play proceed in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest heart five to the three, 10 and king?
When you have the points, bid the game. It will make more often than not.
South starts with seven top tricks: four spades, two hearts and one diamond. He has no alternative to playing on diamonds, so he crosses to the board with a spade to the jack and runs the diamond queen. What happens next?
A West on fast forward would win with his diamond king and lead another heart. He would expect to establish his suit, get in with the club ace and cash the rest of his hearts. But as we can see, that will happen too late. South will have already taken four spades, two hearts and three diamonds.
West should pause to count the high-card points. Dummy has 10, declarer 15-17, and West 11. That leaves 2-4 for East. Which useful card can he hold?
Only the club king.
West should cash the club ace and not be influenced by his partner’s three. East cannot afford to signal with the 10. West continues with the club queen and the club eight, giving his side a timely five tricks: one diamond and four clubs.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge