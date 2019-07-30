Ernie Kovacs, who was a comedian with his own television show, said, “Television is a medium. So called because it is neither rare nor well done.”
You could apply those steak ratings to defensive signals. The attitude encouraging-or-discouraging signal is well done because it happens most often. The count signal is medium, occurring occasionally. The suit-preference signal is rare, not often seen. (It is more common in the expert game, which I will highlight tomorrow.)
Is this deal rare, medium or well done — or more than one? What happens in four spades after West leads the heart ace?
The auction was straightforward. For a single raise, North had a lot of points (9) and a lot of losers (10, when his hand would usually have nine). South, even ignoring his heart honors, had to take a shot at game.
At trick one, it is East’s job to send a well-done attitude signal. Here, he plays the two, low discouraging, denying both the queen and a doubleton (unless holding exactly queen-doubleton).
Even though South drops the queen (play the card you are known to hold), West realizes that he should continue with the heart king.
Now, East’s giving remaining count is pointless. Instead, he should go rare, making a suit-preference signal. He drops the nine to ask for a diamond shift. Assuming West gets the message, the diamond 10 will appear on the table to start trick three, and the contract is defeated. After any other play by West, South takes 10 tricks: seven spades and three clubs.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge