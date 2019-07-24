Midori Koto, a Japanese-born American violinist, said, “Honor isn’t about making the right choices. It’s about dealing with the consequences.”
At the bridge table, making the right choices with your honor-cards can have important consequences. In particular, even a typically inattentive partner will notice an honor-card appearing unexpectedly.
What are the key points to remember about the playing of honor-cards?
Assuming you can afford to do so, of course, you always play the top of touching honors unless you are playing third hand high. Then you play the bottom of touching honors.
Given that caveat, how should East-West card in this deal to defeat four spades after West leads the heart ace?
At trick one, East should drop the heart jack, top of touching honors. This denies holding the queen. It does not give West any count in the suit; it is coincidental that East has an even number of hearts. What happens next?
If South has queen-doubleton of hearts, it is safe for West to cash the king. However, here, if West does that, the contract makes. Declarer loses only two hearts and one club. But if West shifts at trick two, South will go down for the count. When East gets in with the club king, he returns the heart nine or 10, snapping up four tricks — three hearts and one club — for the defense.
Yes, dropping the heart two at trick one should work, but the jack is much clearer. Always signal with an honor-card if you can.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge