William James, who taught the first psychology course in the United States (at Harvard), said, “The art of being wise is the art of knowing what to overlook.”
In bridge, the art of being a winner is not overlooking anything. Today’s deal features a play that experts make almost subconsciously, but less-good players miss. How should South proceed in four hearts after West leads the club king?
South decided to rebid his six-card heart suit in preference to raising spades with only three. However, when North invited game, South accepted and offered his partner a choice of trump suits.
If hearts are splitting 3-2, there are 10 top tricks: two spades, six hearts, one diamond and one club. But what if trumps are 4-1?
Then, unless spades are an unlikely 3-3, South, with just four tricks outside trumps, must take six heart winners. He can do that only by ruffing three times in his hand.
The key play is to ruff a club at trick two.
Next, South cashes his heart ace and leads a heart to the king. If they are 3-2, he crosses to his hand with a spade, draws the missing trump and claims. Here, though, he continues with a second club ruff and cashes the heart queen, diamond ace and spade king. Finally, he plays a spade to dummy’s ace and leads the last club. When East has to follow suit, declarer ruffs for his 10th trick. But if East is now out of clubs, South will still score his final trump via a coup en passant. If East ruffs, declarer discards; if East pitches, South ruffs.
— Phillip Adler,
NEA Bridge