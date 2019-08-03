Anna Laetitia Barbauld, a prominent English poet and author of children’s literature who died in 1825, said, “The most characteristic mark of a great mind is to choose some one important object, and pursue it for life.”
For a bridge player, what should that one important object be?
Over the last three weeks, we have looked at key elements of defense. The most important has, so far, received only minor billing. On all deals, whether you are the declarer or a defender, track high-card points. Today’s deal is one example of its value. Look at only the North and East hands.
Playing bridge for greenbacks, South is in three no-trump. West leads the spade eight: 10, jack, ace. Declarer continues with the diamond four, and West follows suit with the six (high-low with a doubleton). How should East plan the defense?
The spade-eight lead must be top of nothing. So, East knows that South started with the spade king and ace: a total of 7 points. Since his one-no-trump response indicated at most 10 points, West has to have the heart ace.
East must take the first diamond trick and shift to the heart three, low from length guaranteeing at least one honor in the suit. West wins with his ace and returns the heart seven to give the defenders five tricks: one diamond and four hearts.
Finally, note that if East ducks the first diamond, South runs for home, taking three spades, one diamond and five clubs. When you can see how to defeat the contract, do not dilly-dally.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge