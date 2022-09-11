One of the most satisfying card-play techniques is forcing an opponent to give you the contract-fulfilling trick. How did South bring home three no-trump in today’s deal? West led his fourth-highest spade six: two, nine, queen. (If West had led a minor, he could have defeated the contract.)

Strangely, despite having all four aces, that South hand is a borderline two-no-trump opening. Edgar Kaplan’s 4Cs method rates it at only 19.55 points. The barren 4-3-3-3 distribution and poor spot cards reduce the hand’s worth. North was right not to use Stayman. He had 4-3-3-3 distribution, and his point-count meant that they presumably had at least 29 combined points. Three no-trump was probably making, but four hearts might fall to a bad trump break.

