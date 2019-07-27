Socrates said, “I cannot teach anyone anything. I can only make them think.”
If that were true, everyone would have to work out everything for themselves — what a waste of labor.
We have been examining the basics of defense for the last two weeks. Today, let’s look at an important rule that is counterintuitive for many players, making it hard to do correctly.
How should the defense proceed against three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest diamond?
It was a simple quantitative auction, the most common there is.
Third hand high is a cornerstone of defense, but it isn’t always right. One of the hardest times to ignore it comes up in this deal. When third hand’s highest card in the suit led is below the nine, he should give count. With two, signal high-low; but with three, play the lowest.
Here, after declarer covers West’s diamond four with dummy’s five, East must steel himself and follow suit with the three, not the six. Even if South takes the trick with dummy’s five, it will not affect the number of tricks each side will win in the suit.
The big plus for the defense comes when declarer takes the first trick with his diamond jack, plays a spade to dummy’s queen and runs the club queen to West’s king. What happens next?
East has shown an odd number of diamonds. If it is one, the contract is probably laydown. West should assume that East has played low from a tripleton. Then West can cash the diamond ace to drop South’s king. Thoughtful!
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge