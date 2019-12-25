Willie Shoemaker, the four-time Kentucky Derby and five-time Belmont Stakes winning jockey, said, “Desire is the most important factor in the success of any athlete.”
This deal highlights the most important factor in the success of a bridge player. What is it?
Against four hearts, West cashes three club tricks. East plays high-low to show his doubleton, then discards the diamond two (or the spade two). What should West do next?
When North responds two diamonds, a transfer bid showing five or more hearts and at least 0 points, South simply completed the transfer despite having four-card support. If he had had a low doubleton in clubs, he would have jumped to three hearts, a so-called superaccept, to show his very suitable hand for play in hearts. Here, though, when North rebid three no-trump, South wisely corrected to four hearts.
The most important factor is counting high-card points. South promised 15-17, there are 12 in the dummy, and West has 10. That leaves a miserable 1-3 points for East. So, he cannot have an ace, and the defenders cannot take a trick in either spades or diamonds.
West should continue with the club five. If declarer discards from the dummy, East ruffs with the heart eight, forcing out South’s ace and promoting his king as the setting trick. Or, if declarer ruffs with dummy’s 10, East calmly discards and is assured of a trump trick.
Whenever you have won all possible side-suit tricks, concede a ruff-and-sluff.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge