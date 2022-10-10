What do you make of this couplet? “If you’re anxious for to shine in the high aesthetic line as a man of culture rare, you must play your honors high with extremely special care and a light confident air.”
The first half is a lyric by William Schwenk Gilbert for “Patience,” the comic opera he wrote with Arthur Seymour Sullivan. I added the second half for “The Bridge Players’ Boogie,” my as yet unpublished rock opera!
The fate of some contracts depends upon the timing of the play of a critical honor, as in today’s deal.
North-South had a boring auction to three no-trump. West had a clear-cut diamond lead. How should the play have proceeded?
South had eight top tricks: three spades, three hearts and two diamonds. The ninth trick had to come from the clubs. However, as the lead had to be lost twice in establishing that suit, the tempo (or timing) was with the defenders — as long as they used it to best advantage.
After winning trick one with his diamond king, declarer crossed to the dummy in a major and played a low club.
The critical moment had arrived: East knew an entry-saving play when he saw one. With an untoward flourish, he put the club king onto the table. When he won the trick, East returned his second diamond, establishing his partner’s suit while West still had the club ace as an entry.
If East had played second hand low, three no-trump could no longer have been defeated.
When partner’s suit is one lead from being established, try to win the next defensive trick.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.