Epictetus, a Greek philosopher who died in A.D. 135, said, “The greater the difficulty, the more glory in surmounting it. Skillful pilots gain their reputations from storms and tempests.”
Epictetus was, of course, talking about boat pilots, airplanes being a few years in the future!
At the bridge table, anyone can draw trumps and cash winners to make a contract that is in no danger. But when the bidding and play get turbulent, the skillful players earn their wings.
What do you think of the auction to seven diamonds in today’s deal? How did the captain handle the controls to land his contract safely after West led the club king?
The bidding was beautiful. South correctly opened in his longest suit, not in his major. Two clubs was fourth-suit game-forcing. Two spades simultaneously announced five spades and six diamonds, because with 5-5 South would have opened one spade, not one diamond.
Three diamonds set the suit as trump. Four clubs was a control-bid indicating the ace. Four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood, the reply showing two key cards (either two aces or one ace and the trump king) and the trump queen.
At trick two, declarer carefully cashed the diamond ace. (A diamond to dummy’s king costs the contract.)
When he saw the 4-0 split, South unblocked dummy’s spades, trumped a club in his hand and ruffed a low spade with the diamond king. Declarer played a diamond to his nine, drew East’s remaining trumps and claimed.
Smooth!
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
