Cecilia Bartholomew, an author, said, “Writers have two main problems. One is writer’s block, when the words won’t come at all; and the other is logorrhea, when the words come so fast that they can hardly get to the wastebasket in time.”
In bridge, a blocked suit is sometimes unavoidable, but much more often, careful play will permit its being cashed correctly. Obviously, this is easier for declarer to achieve because he can see all of his cards. But usually the defenders can succeed too with some card-reading and care.
How should the defenders play in this deal to defeat three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest spade five?
In the auction, North’s negative double showed four hearts and 6-11 high-card points or five hearts and 6-9 points. East made a brave pre-emptive raise, showing four-card spade support and typically 0-5 points and 10-plus losers. Now South should have doubled, showing a big balanced hand. Here, North, with a balanced hand, would have passed and collected a 300-point penalty for down two. But South went for the nine-trick game.
At trick one, East put up the spade queen (he could not risk South’s having ace-10 doubleton), and declarer won with his king. Then South led a low club.
West did not wait on ceremony. Knowing East had started with four spades, West won with her ace and cashed the spade ace. Now East did his part, unblocking the nine. He took the next trick with his spade eight and returned the spade three to give the defenders one club and four spades.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge