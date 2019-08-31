Om Malik, a web and technology contributor, wrote, “Cameras can look down from on high and predict crop yields, traffic in Walmart parking lots, and travel patterns on Labor Day weekend. On the ground, they form the foundation of autonomous-driving systems.”
Could a camera predict how the play would go in today’s three-no-trump contract after West leads the heart queen?
South starts with seven top tricks: one spade, two hearts, two diamonds and two clubs. The obvious place to labor for two more winners is in clubs. But how should that suit be played?
In isolation, there are various possibilities. If five winners are needed, cash the king and play low to the jack. If, as here, four tricks will suffice, play to the ace, return to the king and lead toward the jack; or cash the king and duck the second round; or duck the first round. Which is best?
If the suit is splitting 3-2, everything will work. If East has queen-fourth, South is wasting his time. Declarer should worry about queen-fourth with West.
Since there is no side dummy entry, South should cash the club king, then lead a low club from his hand and play low from the board (or play low from both hands on the first round). Here, when East shows out on the second round, the finesse through West is marked.
However, West has an opportunity to distract South. When declarer leads a low club from his hand, West should play his queen! If South falls for the ruse, he will win with dummy’s ace and go down in his contract.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge