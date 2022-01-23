In an auction that did not include a transfer bid, what was the longest trump suit you have seen come down in the dummy?
Hobart Brown, who was a sculptor, said, “Money doesn’t always bring happiness. People with 10 million dollars are no happier than people with nine million dollars.”
Is a player with 10 trumps happier than one with nine? Probably. But before last month, I had not seen more than eight trumps appear on the board. Then this deal occurred.
During the pandemic, like thousands of others, my wife and I have played at a casual Bridge Base Online table against two robots. Then, our opponents do not mind if we discuss a deal afterward or get a glass of wine, and because they play almost instantly, we can complete about twice as many deals per hour as at an in-person game.
One drawback of robots is that they only note your no-trump range. Otherwise, they assume that you bid like them. Well, Kitty and I open two diamonds with a weak major two-suiter (at least 5-4), and the robots assume it is a weak two-bid. This results in some strange auctions. But, given the opening bid, not really this one.
West’s two-heart overcall was natural. This made me feel more confident -- perhaps partner had good spades. So I jumped straight to five diamonds. Not exactly what Kitty wanted to hear, but then she saw me table -- if you can table on a computer screen — nine trumps!
Unfortunately, after West led the club king, Kitty had to lose three tricks and go down one.
