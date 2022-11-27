Back in the 1970s, articles appeared in Bridge Magazine by P.F. Saunders. If I remember correctly, he was a schoolmaster from Yorkshire. The “hero” of those articles was Wilson, who (almost) never made a mistake. He also had a very supercilious manner.

Jump forward five decades and shift to Kingsville, a Canadian town on Lake Erie, 30 miles southeast of Detroit. John Carruthers is having dinner in a pub with his wife, Katie, before a game at their local club. They are approached by a young man who says his name is Selby and that he is a great-nephew of Wilson.

Tags