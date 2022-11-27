Back in the 1970s, articles appeared in Bridge Magazine by P.F. Saunders. If I remember correctly, he was a schoolmaster from Yorkshire. The “hero” of those articles was Wilson, who (almost) never made a mistake. He also had a very supercilious manner.
Jump forward five decades and shift to Kingsville, a Canadian town on Lake Erie, 30 miles southeast of Detroit. John Carruthers is having dinner in a pub with his wife, Katie, before a game at their local club. They are approached by a young man who says his name is Selby and that he is a great-nephew of Wilson.
Selby replaces Katie for the duplicate, and so starts a sort of friendship. Selby is just like Wilson, never making a mistake, but he happily shares expensive bottles of red wine.
The deals in “Bridge With Another Perfect Partner” (Master Point Press) are advanced. In each, we usually follow the narrator (Carruthers) finding the second-best declarer play or defense and being corrected by Selby.
This is about the easiest deal in the book. What happened in six hearts after West failed to lead a club?
Carruthers won with the diamond ace, drew trumps ending on the board and played four rounds of spades, discarding all four of his clubs. East was endplayed. His last spade would have conceded a ruff-and-sluff. When he tried to cash the club ace, South ruffed, played a trump to dummy and pitched his last diamond on the club king.
At the other table, Selby (East) had played his spade eight under dummy’s 10! South, sure that West had the spade jack, ruffed and had to lose one diamond and one club.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
