Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., a physician and author whose son became a U.S. Supreme Court justice, wrote, “I find the great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving.”
When you are the declarer, you should try to anticipate which way the defenders will be moving. If one attack would be uncomfortable for you, try to find a way to avoid facing it.
In this deal, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest heart five?
North realized that the fate of three no-trump probably rested on his club suit. If it was worth five or six tricks, game would probably roll home. But if it were not so productive, even two no-trump would probably be too high. So North sensibly went for the big payday.
Declarer starts with five top tricks: three spades, one heart and one diamond. He can get five more winners from the clubs and has two dummy entries. The only danger is that the defenders might be able to cash too many tricks of their own when in with the club ace.
There is a natural reaction to hold up the heart ace at trick one. Maybe West has even led from king-queen-empty-fourth or -fifth. But suppose East can take the first trick; what will he do then?
If he plays another heart, everything will be hunky-dory. But what if he suddenly attacks from a different direction, shifting to a diamond?
Then the contract will be in jeopardy -- and with this layout, dead. The defenders will take one heart, one club and three diamonds.
South should win the first trick with dummy’s heart ace and play on clubs.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge