...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, western
Lee, eastern Calhoun and southeastern Terrell Counties in
southwestern Georgia through 530 PM EDT...
At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Morgan, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Morgan, Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Leary, East Albany, Turner City,
Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Sasser, Stocks, Radium Springs,
Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P,
Palmyra, Holt, Clarks Mill and Neyami.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
An expert carries a lot of percentages around in his head; a lesser player, fewer. However, following these odds does not always lead to success.
Take today’s deal, for example. East’s double of North’s transfer bid showed length and strength in hearts. When South rebid two spades to indicate at least three-card support, North went for game in that suit. (If South had redoubled two hearts, that contract could have been made with an overtrick! However, South would usually have stronger hearts for that action.)
East won the first trick with the heart queen, cashed the heart ace and continued with the heart seven, West ruffing with his spade eight.
Both declarers in a team match saw 10 tricks: five spades, one diamond and four clubs.
The first declarer overruffed West in the dummy and drew a round of trumps, surprised -- and disappointed -- to see West show out. If South drew all of East’s trumps, the club suit would be irreparably blocked. As the odds strongly suggested that West was favored to hold the diamond king (West had 11 empty spaces for that card to East’s four), South drew the rest of East’s trumps and discarded the diamond ace(!) from his hand. He cashed his three club winners and led the diamond seven to dummy’s queen, but East scooped up the trick and claimed.
At the other table, South threw a diamond from the board at trick three! West led a club, hoping his partner would ruff it, but no joy. Declarer drew trumps, cashed his other club winners and the diamond ace before ruffing the diamond seven. The club jack won trick 13. South had taken those 10 tricks listed earlier.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
