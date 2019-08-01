Dale Carnegie said, “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.”
Bridge partnerships will have failures but must try to use them to improve in the future, not become discouraged. The more discussion they have, the better they will do -- assuming they both remember what was agreed. Put everything on paper, so that it can be checked before playing.
How should the defenders defeat five hearts after West leads the spade ace?
Over North’s takeout double, East bravely jumped to four spades despite the unfavorable vulnerability. Four spades doubled would have cost 500 for down two, West losing one heart, one diamond and three clubs. But that was hard for South to anticipate. Understandably, he advanced with five hearts.
How should East signal at trick one? Attitude is hardly important, given dummy’s singleton. Similarly, count is unnecessary. East should send a suit-preference signal to tell West which minor to lead at trick two.
Here, because East wants a diamond shift, the higher-ranking minor, he plays the spade queen or jack. Then West leads the diamond 10, and the defenders take the first three tricks.
Note that if West does anything else at trick two, declarer will win 11 tricks: six hearts, four clubs and a spade ruff on the board.
There is one caveat for a suit-preference signal at trick one when dummy has a singleton in the suit led: Third hand must be known to have length in that suit.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge