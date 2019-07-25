Daniel Kahneman, an Israeli-American psychologist and economist, said, “I have always emphasized the willingness to discard.”
In bridge, you often have no choice but to discard. However, when on defense, you should use the opportunity to transmit useful information to partner. If you discard from a suit that neither side has yet led, it is an attitude signal, saying whether or not you would like partner to shift to that suit. If you pitch from a suit already led by either side, it is probably a count signal, but might be suit-preference if count is known or clearly unnecessary.
First, though, in today’s deal, West is on lead against four spades. Which card should he choose?
West made a three-club weak jump overcall. Then, North bid one level higher than he would have done if West had passed. So, three spades would have shown a respectable single raise, four spades would have promised game-invitational values, and the chosen four-club cue-bid indicated game-forcing strength.
West leads his singleton. East takes the first trick with the heart jack and continues with the heart ace. What should West discard?
South, for his opening bid, has to have the spade ace-king and diamond ace. So, West should hope for three heart winners and a trump trick. He should discard first the diamond nine, followed by the diamond two: high-low with his doubleton. Then East can lead a diamond for West to ruff and defeat the contract.
Note that if East plays another heart at trick four, hoping for a trump promotion, declarer ruffs high and cruises home.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge