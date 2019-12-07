Everybody enjoys making or breaking a contract by misleading an opponent. You make him think that the full layout is diagram one when in fact it is diagram two, and a different play would have been successful.
Englishman Danny Roth has written a good book covering this subject, “Don’t be Fooled — Countering Deception at Bridge” (Master Point Press). There are nine chapters covering the various ruses that might be found, followed by 56 problems.
In today’s deal, look at the North and East hands. Against six spades, West led the heart nine (top of nothing): ace, six, four. Declarer drew trumps in three rounds (partner followed up the line), then exited with the heart queen: eight, jack, king. What would you have done now?
Two no-trump showed 20-22 points, three clubs was Puppet Stayman, and three spades guaranteed a five-card suit.
For all the world, it looked like declarer started with 5=2=3=3 distribution. Playing a third heart seemed to concede a ruff-and-sluff. So the expert sitting East shifted to the club nine, solving South’s problem for him.
As Roth points out, accurate defensive signaling is critical. On the second round of hearts, West gave remaining count. He played the eight because he had two left. If he had started with 9-8-7-3, he would have played the three, low from a remaining odd number.
When you are wondering whether to trust the declarer or your partner, you should always go with your partner. If you cannot, get a different partner!
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge