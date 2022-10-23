In 2003, Jean Chretien, then the Canadian Prime Minister, said, “We don’t blame the Queen anymore, so once in a while we might blame the Americans.”
On some bridge deals, how declarer handles a queen is the decisive factor — as in this deal from a Chicago game in Toronto.
How should South try to make four spades after West leads the club nine?
North didn’t beat around the Rockies, immediately bidding what he thought his partner could make.
Declarer saw four potential losers: one heart, two diamonds and one club. However, given East’s opening bid, he wasn’t worried. After winning trick one with dummy’s club ace, South drew two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy. Then he took the heart finesse.
Unexpectedly, it lost. West led his second club; East won with the jack and exited with a heart. Now South had to find the diamond jack. Thinking East must have that card to get up to 12 points for his opening bid, declarer played a diamond to dummy’s king. East won with the ace and returned a diamond. South finessed his 10 and finished down one.
North was unsympathetic to his partner’s protestations about bad luck. “After drawing trumps, just lead back a club.”
“But East wins and switches to a heart. The finesse loses —”
“What finesse? You don’t finesse. That queen is a royal red herring. You win with the ace, ruff your last club and exit in hearts. Whoever wins with the king must either lead a diamond, finding the jack for you, or concede a ruff-and-sluff, when you ruff on the board and sluff the diamond 10 from your hand.”
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
