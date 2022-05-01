...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern
Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker and southwestern
Worth Counties through 315 PM EDT...
At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Baconton, or 8 miles south of Putney, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Putney, Albany, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint, Radium Springs, Red Store
Crossroads, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Pecan City, Red
Rock, Acree, Lester, Freeman, Crestwood and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The world is full of cliches, but they are derived from truth. For example: “Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.” Not many of us actually put eggs in baskets, but at the bridge table it is beneficial to have a second string to your bow -- if you will excuse the cliche!
Against four hearts, West led the club king (king from ace-king or king-queen in a bid-and-supported suit). He continued with the club ace. How should South have planned the play?
North’s three-club cue-bid raise showed heart support and at least game-invitational values.
Declarer ruffed at trick two, drew trumps and led a diamond to the queen. However, East won with the ace and returned the jack, establishing his 10. Now declarer took the spade finesse, but it also lost, and West led his last diamond: down one.
Declarer should realize from the bidding that West will hold either the spade king or diamond ace. South should allow for both possibilities. After drawing trumps, the correct play is to lead a low spade toward dummy’s queen.
If East wins with the spade king, West must have the diamond ace and there will be only three losers: one spade, one diamond and one club. Here, though, how does West defend? If he goes in with the spade king, South will discard dummy’s low diamonds on the spade ace-jack. Or, if West ducks the spade king, South has no loser in that suit. Either way, declarer concedes only three tricks.
One final point: At trick one, East played the club two. If West had followed his partner’s discouraging signal, he would have shifted to a diamond at trick two, defeating the contract.
