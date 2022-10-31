As we saw yesterday, when defending, not only is it important to watch all of the spot-cards like a hawk, but also it pays to make your partner’s life easy. Here is a second deal with the same look-after-partner theme but a different defensive technique.
How can the defenders defeat six spades after West leads the heart king?
South’s weak two-bid showed a six-card spade suit and some 6-10 high-card points. North’s jump to five spades asked his partner to bid six with good trumps. South was happy to do business.
At first glance, the slam looks easy. South wins the heart lead in the dummy, cashes the three top clubs (discarding his two heart losers) and plays a trump to the king and ace, losing one spade trick. However, a closer examination shows that there is a mosquito in the moistener.
When the deal was originally played, West carelessly led the club jack after winning with the trump ace. East, seeing no reason to do anything else, discarded a diamond.
Declarer ruffed, drew trumps and claimed.
True, East made a mistake. Ruffing with the spade nine can’t hurt the defense, but it definitely hurts South. He has to overruff with the spade jack, but now West’s spade ten is promoted as the setting trick.
However, a watchful West retains not the club jack and 10 but the jack and three. Then, when in with the spade ace, he leads not the club jack but the club three.
As dummy’s six is winning the trick, East ruffs to keep declarer from obtaining another discard. This effects the uppercut.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge
