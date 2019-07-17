Johann Wolfgang von Goethe said, “A man should hear a little music, read a little poetry and see a fine picture every day of his life.”
We can forgive him for failing to add “play a lot of bridge” because the game hadn’t been devised when he was alive.
A successful bridge player builds pictures of the unseen hands in his mind’s eye and uses them to solve the puzzle of the deal. In today’s example, how should East picture the proceedings in four spades after West leads the heart king?
South’s two-spade rebid promised at least a six-card suit, so North jumped to the likely game without giving additional information to the opponents.
East starts by considering the target — the four tricks that the defenders need. Let’s work through each suit in turn. Spades: If South’s suit is completely solid, the defense probably has no chance, and South might have rebid three spades. Hearts: There is one winner for sure, but declarer can ruff other hearts on the board. Diamonds: With luck, a winner or two. Clubs: Probably no hope, because partner might well have led a singleton there. Where does that leave East-West?
Not looking too picturesque. However, they can stop declarer from ruffing two hearts on the board. Since West might not be able to lead spades safely, East should overtake the heart king and shift to a low trump.
South will probably win, ruff a heart, cash the club ace, ruff a club and take his second high spade, but he must lose one spade, two hearts and one diamond. Smile, please!
— Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge