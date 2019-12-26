Beryl Pfizer, a prolific magazine writer and TV producer who died in 2016, said, “I write down everything I want to remember. That way, instead of spending a lot of time trying to remember what it is I wrote down, I spend the time looking for the paper I wrote it down on.”
At the bridge table, it would be a great help if we were allowed to jot down facts that we have learned as a deal progresses. What would you note during this deal?
South is in four spades. After West leads the diamond king, how should declarer play?
West made a Michaels Cue-Bid, showing at least 5-5 in hearts and either minor. North wanted to act, but had nothing he could do. East advanced with two no-trump to ask for the minor. (Today, some pairs use two no-trump as promising values. With a weak hand, advance three clubs, which partner either passes or corrects to three diamonds.) Then, when South rebid three spades, North happily raised to game.
South saw nine top tricks. So, if clubs were 3-2, the contract would be easy to make. But what if they are 4-1?
After taking the first trick on the board, declarer played a spade to his ace and returned a spade to the king. When West followed both times, South mentally jotted down that he had 2-5-5-1 distribution. Hoping that West’s singleton was the nine, 10 or jack, South led the club queen from the board. Here, that worked perfectly. After East covered with the king, declarer won with his ace, drew East’s last trump and played another club. He lost only one heart and two clubs.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge