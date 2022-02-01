ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently that Regents Sachin Shailendra and Rachel Little from the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents have concluded their service on the Board, as they no longer reside in the congressional districts for which they were appointed due to the maps that were adopted on Dec. 30, 2021.
Little was drawn into the 7th district, where Jose Perez already serves. Cade Joiner now represents the new 4th Congressional District, and Neil Pruitt will move to an at-large seat on the board.
"Sachin and Rachel have both been exceptional leaders in our state and on the Board of Regents," Kemp said. "Their contributions have had a meaningful impact, and I am grateful for all they have done to make our university system better, our work force pipeline stronger, and to help us maintain Georgia's ranking as the No. 1 state for business. Given their exemplary service on the board, I look forward to working with them in different leadership capacities in the future."
In light of these developments, Kemp also announced the appointment of a new member to the Board of Regents. Tom Bradbury will represent the 11th Congressional District.
"I am excited for Tom Bradbury to join our Board of Regents and get to work for the people and students of our state," the governor said. "As an experienced businessman and founder, he will help the board continue providing the leadership necessary to build a strong university system that prepares its students to be the leaders of tomorrow."
Tom Bradbury is chairman and founder of Smith Douglas Homes. A successful entrepreneur, he has pursued innovation and perfected efficiency in homebuilding throughout his career, having created an integrated operating system called SMART Builder Solutions. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Before assembling (and re-assembling) his current experienced Smith Douglas team, Bradbury founded Colony Homes of Atlanta in 1975, which he ran until selling it to KB Home in 2003. He continued as a consultant with KB Home through 2005 before launching Smith Douglas Homes in 2008. Bradbury also founded Sodmasters Turf Farm in 2014. He and his wife Nell reside in the Vinings area.
Kemp said he also plans to appoint a new regent to represent the 13th Congressional District.
