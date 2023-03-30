carpenter bees.jpg

Bumblebees and carpenter bees look almost identical, but if you are lucky enough to get close to one, you will see the one difference: carpenter bees possess a shiny abdomen with no hairs on top.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- I have started to receive a few calls about bees boring holes in “my” wood. Over the weekend, working in the yard, I noticed that carpenter bees were active.

How can one tell if it is a carpenter bee or bumblebee? From first glance, one might think "When did bumblebees start eating wood?" Well, bumblebees and carpenter bees look almost identical, but if you are lucky enough to get close to one, you will see the one difference: carpenter bees possess a shiny abdomen with no hairs on top.

James Morgan is the Urban Horticulture County Extension Agent who works at the Dougherty County Cooperative Extension Office in Albany and can be reached at (229) 436-7216 or morganjl@uga.edu. Visit our website at www.UGAextension.com/dougherty.

Tags