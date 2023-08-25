Calhoun County runs past Sherwood Christian Middle School 42-8

Calhoun County's Jalen Logan (6) gets away for a long touchdown run against the Sherwood Christian Academy Middle School Eagles during Thursday's game in Albany. Logan had two long runs and caught another long touchdown pass to help the Cougars top the Eagles 42-8. Sherwood's only score came on a long kickoff return by Chuck Lagrange. Brandon Hemmings scored the two-point conversion for the Eagles. Photos from the game are on Albanyherald.com.

 Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit
0
0
0
0
0