NEW YORK -- The Cannabis Society will host a worldwide hybrid conference covering two distinct topics: European Medical Cannabis and North American MSO Growth and Consolidation on Sept. 21. This one-day conference will start with discussions surrounding European Medical Cannabis and move into North American MSO Growth and Consolidation in the afternoon.
The conference will provide participating executives with direct access to leading cannabis experts through keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops through an online/in person (hybrid) conference platform. Focusing on one day of deal-making, business and education. This will be a hybrid format, allowing attendees the option to join in-person at one of the venue locations in New York or Berlin or from the comfort of their own home office.
“These conferences bring together the worlds’ largest cannabis players and brilliant minds in one place,” Bill Hennessey, CEO of The Cannabis Society, said. “The impact and reach these hybrid conferences have is one-of-a-kind and something The Cannabis Society is proud of.”
The European Medical Cannabis Conference leads the day, bringing hand-selected top-level C-suite executives, medical professionals, producers, distributors and experts together from all over the cannabis industry to share their knowledge, wisdom and experiences. The MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference follows the EMCC, providing participants direct access to leading cannabis MSOs using an online conference platform.
These conferences connect participants with senior leadership from all aspects of the European Cannabis industry and MSO executives. As the industry is consolidating and growing daily, this conference encourages the best in the industry to work together in removing the stigma facing cannabis.
The Cannabis Society, which was started in Canada, creates, markets and executes 50-plus cannabis conferences annually in Europe, USA and Canada. For more information, visit the https://www.thecannabissociety.org/ website.
