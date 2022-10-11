“I used to be a king, But everything around me turned to rust.”
— Graham Nash
This is, I believe, what amazes me most about today’s politicians and, actually, the nature of politics in general. People running for office seem to think they live in a vacuum that will not allow their past to follow them.
The myriad revelations about Herschel Walker that are surfacing almost daily is a perfect example. Walker knew when he denounced abortions that he had paid for a woman to have one. He knew — or should have known — when he bragged about being a law enforcement agent or a top-level scholar that he was not.
Dogmatic Walker supporters, who apparently don’t care what a candidate has done, so long as he represents their party, have said, “I don’t care about Herschel’s past.” Really? If you’re that much of a party loyalist, it doesn’t bode well for the future of our state and country.
How many remember Gary Hart and his tryst with Donna Rice back in 1988? Hart was considered by most to be the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, but as soon as it was publicized that he was up to naughty business, he unceremoniously dropped out of the race and went off into obscurity.
John F. Kennedy was fortunate that there was no 24-hour press when he was in office. Tales of his philandering are legend, and you’re left to wonder how the country would have reacted to his indiscretions if they’d know what was going on.
Of course, you can contrast that era with today’s, where an elected president admitted he’d paid women of ill repute for sex, and presidential candidates were found to be involved in possible treasonous activities. Seems we’re a lot more forgiving of our candidates now.
Look at Burt Jones, who wants to be our next lieutenant governor. He has been questioned and is still under investigation for the attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election, and he even boasts of that fact while out campaigning. When you read all the details of the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s capital and how deeply it went, you’d think people like Jones would be treated as the traitors they are, not as heroes.
Each person that runs for office in Georgia — or anywhere else, for that matter — is flawed. I know that because each is a human being, and all human beings are flawed. But maybe the time has come for us to ask ourselves just what levels of immorality and selfishness we’re willing to accept. Should no one be held accountable now? Does anything go? Do we turn a blind eye to their antics and vote them into office anyway knowing they have no concern whatsoever of us as constituents or fellow Georgians/Americans?
As much as I find politics fascinating, at least from a historical perspective, I find it appalling on the level of corruption that pervades. Does a Herschel Walker represent your beliefs, your ideals, your ethics? Does Brian Kemp? Does Joe Biden? Does a Burt Jones, who would have “proudly” thrown out the millions of votes cast by legitimate Georgia voters in an attempt to curry favor with a man who sought to completely destroy our way of government just to stroke his own outsized ego?
I hear so many people talk about “holding their nose and pulling a lever in the voting booth” for “the lesser evil.” That’s not the way it should be. Somewhere out there, somewhere across this vast land, are people who are true leaders, people who place their country before themselves. These are decent people, people with no bodies buried in the closets, who could and should be running for office. I don’t care if they’re Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Independent or whatever.
They’re out there. And if we don’t find some of them soon and put them in positions of power as representatives of our way of life, we may soon lose it to the demagogues and egoists whose only concern is themselves and the individuals and special interest groups just like them.
