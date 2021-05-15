“Ain’t got time to waste my hate on you.”
— Metallica
This is one of those “physician heal thyself” articles, so please know going in that I understand that when I point my one finger at someone else, four of my fingers are pointing back at me.
(NOTE 1: Sorry to start you off with one of my least favorite cliches, but I wanted to go ahead and dumb this down to my usual level right off the bat.)
I find a lot of things distasteful, and because I have a tendency to maybe over-react at times, there are a lot of things I declare that I “hate.” Hate is such a strong word, and I usually find that when I get over my initial anger, the object of my derision is not worth working up even a mild batch of hatred at.
But I do hate — with a passion — the current partisan political culture (“culture” being perhaps too kind a word) that has so divided this country that people are afraid to make an original statement lest they draw the wrath of the powers that be in their chosen political clique. And, thus, we hear nothing but oft-repeated — and excruciatingly boring — talking points that have very little basis in fact but are instead a means by which the faithful are forever stirred.
And, while I know that nothing I write here — or say to anyone else, for that matter — is going to move the needle of cooperation, respect and decency even a smidgen, I’m still going to put this out there.
I read every day — over and over and freaking over again — of how Joe Biden is the “worst president this country has ever had.” And while I’m immune by now to the repetitive nature of this proclamation — folks have to follow the party line, after all — I am amazed at how ludicrous such a remark is. Joe Biden’s been in office barely long enough for political cartoonists to get a good caricature likeness of him down, and already he’s the worst president ever?
♦ Worse than George W. Bush, who was adored over his first few years in office and left with his tail between his legs, having crashed the U.S.’s economy with no idea how to fix it?
♦ Worse than George H.W. Bush, who turned the country into drug-runners by allowing for the CIA to trade weapons for cocaine?
♦ Worse than Ronald Reagan’s “trickle-down economics” (called “voodoo economics” by his own vice president before he was vice president) that trickled down all over the middle class?
♦ Worse than John F. Kennedy, who so bungled the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba, he had the rest of the world laughing at this supposed most powerful nation?
Now each of the aforementioned presidents went on to do some good things during their tenures, but as badly as each of them screwed up, never were any of them criticized as worst-ever before they’d even had an opportunity to put policy — good or bad — in place. (Except W. Bush, but there was plenty of evidence.)
I’ll reveal a secret here that will shock many of you: I did not particularly like Donald Trump. (I know, I know, get over it. It’s true.) But while he was serving as president, I never said Trump was the worst ever. In fact, I said that if he hadn’t bungled his administration’s coronavirus response so badly, he’d be in office now. I even offered praise for Trump for some of his actions in office.
Because that’s the truth. He was a reprehensible human being, but he did good things in office.
And, I understand that you’re afraid to admit even a little bit that maybe some of what Biden’s done under adverse circumstances has been beneficial. (Conversely, some of his actions have been befuddling and down-right wrong-headed.) But what I’ve seen is a guy trying to find his way by taking action that he, mostly, sees as bringing positive results to the majority of Americans.
So I thought I’d make a deal with you. I’m going to work on trying not to condemn someone — or something — as hate-worthy by digging a little deeper into the facts before reacting. (It will be hard ... just ask the people who know me.) But maybe you could do the same? Maybe you could react to Biden’s (or any other politician you currently “hate”) actions by seeing how they turn out before you start repeating what your chosen talking heads have told you to repeat.
Then we can maybe give it, oh, say, a full year, before we start inscribing those worst-ever trophies. It could turn out that we’ve got the wrong names after all.
