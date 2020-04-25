Between a rock ... and a hard place ...
— The Rolling Stones
Officials like Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas have been using it as something as a mantra since Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that certain businesses would be allowed to re-open in the state on Friday and others on Monday:
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you have to.”
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough has been respectful of Kemp in interviews with national and local media outlets, but his message has been clear: Now is not the time to re-open businesses in coronavirus hot spots like Albany and southwest Georgia.
The simple response to all this would seem to be ... hey, these are our local leaders, and they know what’s going on in our community. No disrespect to the governor, but we’re going to continue sheltering in place, wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings until the officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and the Southwest Public Health District — entities whose personnel have been on the front lines of fighting this virus for the past several weeks — say it’s OK to patronize businesses with minimal fear of a second COVID-19 outbreak.
But that doesn’t take into account the borderline desperation that some businesses faced as they opened their doors to customers Friday for the first time in five weeks.
“(Re-opening Friday) was a godsend for me,” hair dresser Michael Etheridge, who works with Med-Spa Salon of Albany, said as he worked on regular customer Terri Montgomery’s hair, repairing what she called her “sheltering-in-place” self-haircut. “I’m the sole provider in my home, and I have a disabled brother I take care of. I have had absolutely no funds coming in over the past five weeks.
“I’m a germaphobe, and I’ve been very concerned about this virus. But I needed to get back to work. We have put safety measures in place to protect us and our customers, so I feel pretty safe. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get back to doing what I love to do.”
Lee and Luis Morales’ circumstances were, they say, a bit more dire.
“If we hadn’t been allowed to open (on Friday), we would have had to close for good,” Lee Morales, who has, with Luis, owned and operated The Tobacco Place at 2401 Dawson Road for the past 20 years, said. “As it is, it’s almost too late anyway..”
Luis Morales said he and his wife had applied for four separate stimulus grants but so far “had not heard a word about any of them.”
“I think some of us have too much pride sometimes in asking for help, but we don’t have the millions that will allow us to survive like some (local business owners),” he said. “It’s hard to put into words what this (period of inactivity) has done to our family. (The Moraleses have a special needs son, Christopher, whom they call “the real boss.”) What we’re trying to do is survive; this is our livelihood.”
Dorough has led the charge to “respectfully disagree with the governor,” declaring Thursday at a meeting of restaurant owners — all of whom pledged not to open their dining rooms on Monday despite an order by Kemp allowing them to do so,” There’s nothing sinister about (Kemp’s decision), but I think it is irresponsible. I think the governor erred by not allowing exceptions to be made in hot spots like we have here.”
Ultimately, though, the decision remains with the individual business owners, many of whom face monumental — possible business-closing — losses. It’s the ultimate rock-and-a-hard-place dilemma that each must wrestle with individually. But, as restaurateur Bo Henry said at that Thursday meeting, “If we come back now and things get twice as bad, we’re going to have to close for three (additional) months. And I can promise you, a lot of restaurants cannot survive that.”
To open or not to open ... that is the question. But as we’re hearing more and more in the community ... “just because you can do something doesn’t mean you have to.”
