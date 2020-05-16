“I hope when I get older I don’t sit around thinking about it, but I probably will. ... Well the time slips away and leaves you with nothing, mister, but boring stories of glory days.”
— Bruce Springsteen
It was 46 years ago, but I remember it like yesterday: I was sitting around the 50-yard line at Lannie Roberts Memorial Stadium in Ocilla, mortar hat fitted tightly over my white-boy Afro, wondering just what in the hell I’d do now.
It was graduation night for the Irwin County High School Class of ‘74, and rather than celebrating the end of 12 years of schooling and the awarding of my diploma, I was caught up in the reality that all those fun, carefree days were over. As I figured it, while sitting there beside Sandra — my first serious girlfriend; she the No. 6 graduate in our class, me No. 7 — I now had to start making some adult decisions rather than counting on my dad to get me through them.
(Thing I remember most about graduation night ... not, as you would think, hearing my name called and getting my diploma or even the senior party afterward, but having a fellow graduate sitting back in the middle of the pack of 167 honorees mumble/shout rather drunkenly, “Man, shut the f- — up!” in the middle of Joe Henderson’s salutatorian speech.)
My graduation night was also memorable because it wasn’t supposed to happen. Until my sophomore year at ICHS, I had a solid plan in place: I was going to turn 16, drop out and do ... well, anything else. I’d always hated going to school up to that point, hated the intrusion it imposed on my life. And, no, it wasn’t that the subject matter was too challenging. I think I maybe made two B’s throughout my high school career, and they were in science classes. I hated science. The rest were all A’s and A-pluses.
I just got it in my head that I didn’t want to go through the whole 12 years of school. Neither of my parents had even attended high school — times were too hard, and they had to work — and to my way of thinking, they’d done OK. So I held on to my drop-out plan ... until my dad hit me with a dose of reality.
“If you drop out, you’re going to have to get a job,” he said. I assured him I was ready to do that.
“If you drop out, you can’t play football or baseball anymore,” he added. That was the clincher. I loved sports more than anything else except maybe music, and I knew there were no organized leagues for high school dropouts.
So I stayed in school. (For all you snobs who say high school sports serve no meaningful purpose, I’m sure there are others like me who stayed in school just so they could continue playing sports. So I’m proof that you’re wrong.)
Yes, I stayed in school, and I enjoyed what was a memorable athletic career. I got to meet Sandra (and Paula, Gary, Gwen and Amy ... all of whom gave me their own bit of that John Hughes high school-angst lost love sadness that we all must endure). And I had some amazing friends, most of whom I — and the others who loved them — lost all too soon. (Rest in Peace Dwayne and Mike.)
These memories washed over me as I read about petitions going around from seniors at various high schools in the state who don’t want to be deprived of the high school graduation experience, a coronavirus-inspired “virtual” ceremony not quite filling the bill for them. I get that. But to those seniors — and those in and around our region who feel they are being denied a vital rite of passage in their lives — I assure you life, even in this crazy age of viruses that bring the world to a halt, has so many more important rituals and remembrances awaiting you. It might seem right now that you’re being denied something you both desperately covet and deserve, but you’ll quickly discover that there’s plenty more out there for you.
Besides, your story of sitting out a worldwide pandemic is going to top everyone else’s story when you get together talking about your own glory days.
