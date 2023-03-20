China's Xi stresses close ties with 'dear friend' Putin during his first visit to Russia since Ukraine invasion

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have met at the Kremlin and touted the close ties and strategic visions shared by China and Russia, on the first day of a state visit framed by Beijing as a peacemaking project despite deep skepticism in Kyiv and the West.

Xi is making his first since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year, just days after the International Criminal Court in the Hague accused the Russian president of committing war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.

CNN's Anna Chernova, Michael Conte and Kylie Atwood contributed reporting