China's Xi stresses close ties with 'dear friend' Putin during his first visit to Russia since Ukraine invasion

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023.
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have met at the Kremlin and touted the close ties and strategic visions shared by China and Russia, on the first day of a state visit framed by Beijing as a peacemaking project despite deep skepticism in Kyiv and the West.
Xi is making his first since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year, just days after the International Criminal Court in the Hague accused the Russian president of committing war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Ukraine is expected to be a key point of discussion throughout Xi's visit, which will be closely watched for any potential impact on an entrenched conflict that has killed tens of thousands and triggered a mass humanitarian crisis.
"In the last few years, China has made a colossal leap forward," Putin told Xi, sitting side by side with him at the Kremlin on Monday afternoon. "In the whole world, this evokes interest, and unfortunately even envy."
Xi called Putin his "dear friend" and said "Russia's development has significantly improved under your leadership."
China has billed the trip a "journey of friendship, cooperation and peace," amid a push from Beijing to frame itself as a key proponent for the resolution of the conflict. But Xi's trip is likely to be seen in some Western capitals as a ringing endorsement of the Russian leader in the face of broad international condemnation of his war.
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said the visit showed China's intent to provide "diplomatic cover" for alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine.
"That President Xi is traveling to Russia days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Putin suggests that China feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, and instead of even condemning them, it would rather provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue to commit those very crimes," said Blinken at a news conference at the US State Department on the release of the 2022 Human Rights Report.
Putin once again claimed to Xi that he is "always open to the negotiation process" during a publicized portion of Monday's meeting, despite his repeated refusal to engage with Kyiv on a withdrawal from Ukrainian land.
"We studied closely your proposals on the settlement on the acute crisis in Ukraine," Putin told Xi.
"Of course, we will have an opportunity to discuss this issue. We know that you are based on the principles of justice and commitment to the fundamental points of international law," Putin said. "We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiative."
Western leaders have expressed skepticism about China's potential role as a peacemaker and its claimed neutrality. The United States and its allies have instead since last month warned that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing has denied.
Kyiv is also expected to be closely watching the proceedings, and reiterated on Monday that any plan for peace must start with a Russian exit from its territory.
"We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told CNN Monday.
"Restoring territorial integrity of Ukraine should be at the core of every diplomatic effort," he said. "We stand ready to engage in a closer dialogue with China in order to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, and the latest UNGA resolution on this matter."
On the table
Xi's visit comes days after the ICC essentially made Putin a wanted man in the 123 countries that recognize the court, deepening the Russian leader's isolation from the West as he continues a bloody and costly war in Ukraine.
The Chinese leader was expected to meet with Putin later on Monday afternoon local time. He was greeted on his arrival at Vnukovo airport near Moscow by Dmitry Chernyshenko, one of Russia's 10 deputy prime ministers, and a Russian military band, but Putin himself was not present for the meet-and-greet.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CNN's Anna Chernova, Michael Conte and Kylie Atwood contributed reporting