...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
The city of Albany closed the Cox Landing entrance to the Riverfront Trail Wednesday afternoon to keep the Georgia Power Hydro Plant entrance clear.
According to Georgia Power, the entrance to the hydro plant will be closed beginning Thursday or Friday due to heavy rainfall. Georgia Power plans to close the main entrance gate to the plant and park and has requested the city prohibit vehicle access down the Riverfront Trail for safety reasons.
Once the water recedes and the entrance to the hydro plant and park are re-opened, the city will re-open access to the Cox Landing entrance of the trail.
