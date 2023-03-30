EVERYTHING ALBANY: Exploring on a bicycle built for two

 File Photo

ALBANY – The city of Albany closed the Cox Landing entrance to the Riverfront Trail Wednesday afternoon to keep the Georgia Power Hydro Plant entrance clear.

According to Georgia Power, the entrance to the hydro plant will be closed beginning Thursday or Friday due to heavy rainfall. Georgia Power plans to close the main entrance gate to the plant and park and has requested the city prohibit vehicle access down the Riverfront Trail for safety reasons.

