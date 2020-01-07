Facebook tries to curb deepfake videos as 2020 election heats up
Facebook has taken its first steps to curb highly-convincing videos known as deepfakes that have been manipulated using artificial intelligence.
The social media platform announced the change in a blog post, saying it would remove videos that have been manipulated using artificial intelligence or machine learning to make it appear that the subject has said words they did not.
But Facebook stopped well short of a comprehensive ban for deepfakes, carving out exemptions for parody or satire, and videos that have been “edited solely to omit or change the order of words.” And the approach immediately ran into criticism from some experts and politicians, who argued the company should go much further.
Facebook has been slammed many times in the past for its failure to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech. Deepfakes represent a new challenge for the company ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a contest that is expected to breed huge amounts of fake news and disinformation that could mislead voters.
The Met calls striking cultural sites ‘abhorrent’
The Metropolitan Museum of Art responded Monday to President Donald Trump’s vow to target Iranian cultural sites if the country attacks the U.S., calling such a potential action “abhorrent.”
“Our world knows precisely what is gained from protecting cultural sites, and, tragically, what is lost when destruction and chaos prevail,” Met President and CEO Daniel H. Weiss and Met Director Max Holleinhe said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“Today’s leaders and citizens have many profound responsibilities — protecting lives, and also protecting the precious legacy of generations before us, as it is from these shared places of cultural heritage that we gain the wisdom to secure safe and better futures.”
The Trump administration launched an airstrike in Iraq on Friday that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. On Saturday, Trump tweeted warnings that if Iran struck Americans, the U.S. would strike 52 sites of cultural significance to Iran.
McConnell appears to have the votes to set impeachment trial rules
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to set the ground rules of the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump — without Democrats’ support, according to Republican senators.
All McConnell needs is 51 senators — or a simple majority of the 100-member chamber — and several key Republicans. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah have said they back the leader’s approach.
This is different than the Senate trial for then-President Bill Clinton in 1999, when the ground rules were set by a 100-0 vote. This time it will likely be approved on a party-line vote.
Democrats want a deal up front to hear from witnesses and get documents, but McConnell says those matters should be dealt with later after opening statements.
Republicans won’t act until they get the two articles of impeachment from the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held on to them since they were voted on in the House in December.
US to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala
The Trump administration, amid a spike in Mexican nationals crossing the U.S. border, says it will start deporting some Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala to claim asylum there, according to Homeland Security officials.
The administration has rolled out a series of policies intended to curtail people from claiming asylum in the United States. Many of those changes targeted Central Americans who were increasingly coming to the U.S.-Mexico border to claim asylum. Those policies did not apply to Mexican nationals.
Arrests of Mexican migrants increased in fiscal year 2019, compared to the prior year, according to Customs and Border Protection data. While Central American families made up the majority of arrests, there was an uptick in the apprehension of Mexican families at the southern border from around 2,200 to 6,000.
Puerto Rico earthquake leaves close to 300,000 without water service
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning, killing at least one man, damaging homes and cutting power and water service to swaths of the island a day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the U.S. territory, officials said.
Tuesday’s quake — the strongest and likely the most damaging of a series of quakes that have hit the island since Dec. 28 — moved Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced to declare a state of emergency and activate the Puerto Rico National Guard.
Close to 300,000 of the island’s 1.1 million utility customers were without water service Tuesday morning, Vázquez said, and power outages and damage have been reported near the island’s southern coast.
—From wire reports
She pleaded in a news conference for people to be calm and prepare for aftershocks. Engineers were working to reestablish service, the governor said. The earthquakes come more than two years after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory in September 2017.
“We have responded to many difficult situations, and here we are once again ... helping our people move forward,” Vázquez said.
The 6.4 quake struck at 4:24 a.m. (3:24 a.m. ET), centered just off Puerto Rico’s southern coast, about 6 miles south Indios, a town of a couple thousand people, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Several aftershocks followed, including a magnitude 5.6 temblor striking just south of Indios at 7:18 a.m., U.S.GS said.
In the city of Ponce, roughly 15-mile drive east of Indios, a 77-year-old man was killed and at least eight others were injured Tuesday, Ponce emergency management director Angel Vasquez said.
More than 400,000 of Puerto Rico’s 3.1 million people would have felt strong or very strong shaking, the U.S.GS estimates, though the entire island would have felt lesser effects.
Riko Gonzalez and his parents were sleeping in their home in Yauco, near Indios, when the 6.4 quake struck. They awoke to a rumble and scurried out of the house. China and glasses were smashed on the kitchen floor, he said.
It was “horrible, nothing compared to the (magnitude) 5s from yesterday,” Gonzalez told CNN.
“People are afraid to go to bed, to then be woken up to worse earthquakes than the day before,” he said.
In Guayanilla, just north of Indios, parts of the Inmaculada Conception church were in ruins Tuesday. Part of an exterior wall collapsed, and piles of rubble lay on the ground, pictures posted to Facebook showed.
Homes also were damaged in Guayanilla, Mayor Nelson Torres said in a phone interview with CNN affiliate WAPA.
The Guayanilla area already was counting its losses from a day earlier. A significant tourist attraction, the picturesque Punta Ventana rock formation and arch on the coast, collapsed because of Monday’s shaking, the mayor said.
In Ponce, workers at Damas hospital were evacuating all patients Tuesday morning except for those in intensive care, the facility’s Executive Director Dr. Pedro Benitez told WAPA.
“(Patients) were running around the hallways, so we had to get them out of the building for their own safety,” Benitez said.
Widespread power outages in the south
Power outages were widespread across the island’s south, though engineers were working to reestablish service, the governor said. Some power plants, including one near Guayanilla, were damaged, officials said.
“If no other (major) issues occur with our system, we should reenergize early during the day,” the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said Tuesday morning on Twitter.
No tsunami is expected following Tuesday’s earthquakes, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said.
The magnitude of Tuesday morning’s largest quake was adjusted slightly downward in the hours after it struck, after initially being recorded as a 6.6.
Aftershocks are likely
Tuesday’s quake continues a series of seismic events that have shaken Puerto Rico across 11 days. Hundreds of small earthquakes have hit the island since December 28, the U.S.GS says, including at least 29 over magnitude 4.0.
Monday morning‘s 5.8 tremor struck just south of Indios. While that quake damaged some homes in Guanica and Guayanilla, no serious injuries were reported.
The earthquakes since December 28 appear to have been foreshocks to Tuesday morning’s largest quake, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.
Tuesday’s quake “will trigger aftershocks, but these will decrease in frequency over time,” the U.S.GS said in a news release.
It likely will be the island’s most damaging earthquake in more than a century. U.S.GS estimated it could cause economic losses greater than $100 million.
In 1918, a strong quake shook Puerto Rico and caused a tsunami, resulting in 116 deaths and economic loss of $4 million, two times the annual budget for the whole island at the time, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network. That’s about $73.4 million in buying power today, according to the government’s Consumer Price Index inflation calculator.
This is the largest earthquake to hit Puerto Rico since 2014, when a 6.4 magnitude quake struck 61 miles northeast of the island. That quake briefly disrupted power and caused only minor damage to Puerto Rico, as it was centered much father offshore than Tuesday’s earthquake.
CNN’s Hollie Silverman, Ana Melgar Zuniga, Judson Jones and Roxanne Garcia-Bell contributed to this report.
