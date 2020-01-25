Montana lowers flags to half-staff to honor a pilot who died fighting Australia’s wildfires
Flags were flying at half-staff Saturday across Montana to honor a pilot who died in a plane crash while fighting Australia’s wildfires.
Montana Air National Guard Lt. Col. Ian McBeth was flying a C-130 water-bombing plane this week in New South Wales, where fires are burning out of control.
Also killed were crew members Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona, and Rick DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, said their employer, Coulson Aviation.
“Ian was a devoted father and husband, a brave first responder, and a selfless service member who made the ultimate sacrifice helping the people of Australia combat the catastrophic wildfires devastating their country,” Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said in issuing the order to lower the flags.
Veterans group demands apology over Trump comments about traumatic brain injuries
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is demanding that President Donald Trump apologize for downplaying traumatic brain injuries sustained by U.S. service members in Iraq after Iranian missile strikes on American troops earlier this month.
Earlier this week, Trump said he does not consider potential traumatic brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds, minimizing the severity of the injuries, saying he heard that some troops “had headaches, and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it’s not very serious.”
“The VFW expects an apology from the President to our service men and women for his misguided remarks,” William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW National Commander, said in a statement Friday, following the Pentagon’s announcement that 34 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack.
“And, we ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times. Our warriors require our full support more than ever in this challenging environment,” Schmitz added.
Americans evacuating China amid coronavirus outbreak, official says
The U.S. government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens from the Chinese city that has become ground zero for a new deadly strain of coronavirus, a U.S. official with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Saturday.
The United States has a contract with a transporter to evacuate about three dozen diplomats and their families from the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, China. The consulate is closed and all U.S. diplomats are “under ordered departure,” the official said.
Details of the flight plan are still being finalized — for example, officials were still deciding between a narrow-body Boeing 737 and a wide-body Boeing 767 — and the source said “a lot depends on what the Chinese authorities will allow us to do,” adding that Beijing has been “very cooperative.” The Wall Street Journal first reported the planned evacuation.
The State Department and White House have not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment on the matter.
The U.S. consulate in Wuhan reached out to Americans registered with the consulate and offered them seats on a flight, the official told CNN. The flight will have medical personnel aboard to treat anyone with the virus and make sure it is contained.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to CNN Saturday that it is involved in the coordinated effort by the U.S. government to help Americans leave Wuhan.
There are about 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan and those who choose to evacuate with diplomats will be billed for the flight, the official with knowledge of the matter said.
Romney says he’ll ‘very likely’ be in favor o
f witnesses
Sen. Mitt Romney said Saturday that it’s “very likely” that he’ll be in favor of calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but won’t decide until after opening arguments.
“I think it’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses, but I haven’t made a decision finally yet and I won’t until the testimony is completed,” the Utah Republican said, following the first day of the Trump team’s opening arguments.
Asked if he thought the defense team was effective, Romney replied, “I just don’t have any comments on the process or the evidence until the trial is over.”
Romney, a conservative who has before expressed frustration with Trump, previously indicated that he would be interested in hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton.
He said earlier this month, “I would like to hear from John Bolton and other witnesses, but at the same time I’m comfortable with the Clinton impeachment model when we have opening arguments first and then we have a vote on whether to have witnesses.”
Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them in favor of subpoenas for witnesses or new evidence in order to extend the trial and gather new information.
