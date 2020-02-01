Major airlines expand flight cancellations to China, Hong Kong
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines announced more flight cancellations to China on Saturday as coronavirus cases rise rapidly.
Delta said it will suspend flights between the United States and China starting on Sunday until at least April 30, according to a press release.
That’s four days earlier than it had initially planned. Delta’s last China-bound flight left on Saturday and its last returning flight from China to the United States leaves on Sunday.
Delta moved the date up after the U.S. State Department warned this week that people should not travel to China due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December.
Almost 12,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 11,800 of those in China. At least 26 other countries have reported cases, including three in Japan, two in the UK and two in Australia Saturday.
Fears over the pandemic have rattled global stock markets and forced both U.S. and global carriers to amend their flight schedules as demand for China travel declines.
American Airlines, which canceled all flights to mainland China starting Friday, confirmed Saturday that it had also scrubbed flights to Hong Kong through Monday.
Nigerians shocked by Trump travel ban
The Trump administration’s controversial visa and travel bans have now been extended to include more countries.
The ban, which is one of the U.S. President’s signature policies, now includes six new countries, who have been blocked from obtaining certain types of visas. All immigrants from Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria will be banned from the U.S.
Tanzanian and Sudan citizens will no longer be able to apply for the “diversity visas,” known as the green card lottery, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Nationals of the six countries already in the U.S. or those with a valid visa to come to the U.S. will not be affected.
The ban has come as a shock to many Nigerians who balk at being included on a list of “pariah states,” such as Myanmar and Eritrea.
“You know what it means for Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan to be put in the same category? Eritrea is the “North Korea of Africa”, Myanmar is a pariah state & Kyrgyzstan is in the middle of nowhere. The U.S. Government does not rate us, at all,” wrote Onye Nkuzi, a Lagos-based IT and business consultant, on Twitter.
Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and the most populous country on the continent with 200 million people, and which boasts strong ties to the U.S.
Woman in need of cancer treatment in jail for stealing $109 in merchandise
A Pennsylvania woman with cervical and ovarian cancer is fighting to the get the treatment she says she desperately needs.
In a sentencing hearing last week Ashley Menser, 36, pleaded guilty after stealing one hundred nine dollars and sixty three cents worth of items from a Weis grocery store back in 2018.
Menser’s mother says her daughter’s oncology appointment to discuss possible surgery was scheduled the same day of the hearing.
It was suddenly put on hold when Judge Samuel Kline handed Menser a 7 to 10 month jail term at Lebanon County Correctional Facility.
“She was very upset,” said Stephanie Bashore, mother. “She kept on saying I don’t want to die in prison and that’s what’s going to happen,” she added.
Menser was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and was being actively seen and treated at Penn State Hershey.
However, this isn’t Menser’s first run in with the law.
Court records show in 2018 she plead guilty to retail theft. In 2017, she also plead guilty to retail theft along with a DUI and other traffic violations.
Menser’s attorney says while he understands the judge’s decision based on his clients past, he believes there are other options that could work.
Currently Menser is not being held in the medical ward of the jail and is not getting treatment for her cancer.
Lamar Alexander: Trump’s actions ‘improper’ but ‘long way’ from impeachable
Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander said he believes Donald Trump acted improperly and crossed a line in the Ukraine scandal but said the president’s actions are “a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors.”
“I think he shouldn’t have done it. I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say — improper, crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about that,” Alexander told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a clip released Saturday.
NBC’s Chuck Todd responded, “Well, who decides what to do about that?”
“The people. The people, is my conclusion,” Alexander said.
–From wire reports
