US troops express anger at Trump’s Syria policy: ‘We betrayed’ the Kurds
A wide range of American military personnel and defense officials are expressing a deep sense of frustration and anger at the Trump administration’s refusal to support Syrian Kurds facing a Turkish military assault, over half a dozen US military and defense officials have told CNN.
Several US military and defense officials, including personnel deployed to Syria, expressed dismay at how the Trump administration has handled the situation.
One US official said it is well known that some senior US military officials are livid at how the Kurds have been treated given their role in helping the US fight ISIS.
Another senior American defense official told CNN that Trump’s failure to more forcefully oppose the invasion or do anything to stop the attacks on the Kurds meant Trump had given Turkey a green light, despite the administration’s public stance that it had consistently opposed the operation.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces “are fighting a force that intends to eliminate their people because we green lighted their operation,” a senior US defense official told CNN referring to the Turkish operation.
Fort Worth police chief apologizes for death of Atatiana Jefferson
Fort Worth’s police chief is apologizing for the shooting death of a black woman in her home by a white police officer, as her family’s attorney says the officer’s arrest is just one step on a long road toward justice.
Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said Tuesday that he was deeply sorry for Atatiana Jefferson‘s shooting death three days earlier at the hands of Officer Aaron Dean, who resigned from the force and was arrested on a murder charge.
“Human life is a precious thing and should not have been taken from Ms. Jefferson,” Kraus told reporters. “This incident has eroded the trust that we have built with our community and we must now work even harder to ensure that trust is restored.”
Two Fort Worth police officers responded to a call from a neighbor who said the home’s exterior doors were open early Saturday, authorities said.
One of those officers, Dean, walked around the home and — without identifying himself as an officer — shot Jefferson through a window after perceiving a threat, police have said.
Jefferson was in her home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when police arrived, a family attorney has said.
Puerto Rico governor calls urgent meeting after mass shooting that killed 6
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced has called an urgent meeting after six people were killed in a mass shooting at a San Juan apartment complex.
Four men and one woman were shot dead Monday night. Another man, 21-year-old Alexis Antonio Padilla, died Tuesday after being transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds, Puerto Rico Police said in a statement.
Police identified the five other victims: Ángel Henríquez Agosto, 21; Jordan Junior Castillo Cordero, 25; Ermes Omar Sanjurgo, 25; Emmanuel Enrique Báez Padilla, 43 and Kathia Matos Sandoval, 26.
A group of people showed up to the complex with large guns before the shooting, police commissioner Henry Escalera said. He declined to provide further details, as the investigation had just begun.
Giuliani and a key federal agency defy impeachment subpoena
Rudy Giuliani will defy House Democrats’ impeachment subpoena, a letter his attorney sent to Congress on Tuesday said.
Jon Sale, Giuliani’s attorney sent a letter to Congress informing them that Giuliani will not be providing documents that were requested by subpoena.
The Office of Management and Budget also does not plan to turn over the documents that impeachment committees subpoenaed, a spokeswoman said, pointing to a letter earlier this month from White House counsel Pat Cipollone saying it speaks for OMB as well.
The White House letter slammed the impeachment investigation as “constitutionally illegitimate” and made clear the administration does not plan to cooperate.
Homemade bomb explodes on a Montana elementary school’s playground
Students at a Montana elementary school were evacuated on Tuesday when a homemade bomb detonated on their playground. No children were injured in the explosion, officials said.
An improvised explosive device, or IED, exploded shortly after a school official found it at Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Children were quickly bussed to a nearby school to wait for their parents to pick them up. A stretch of road in front of the school remains closed for investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
All Helena and East Helena schools were swept and cleared after initial lockdowns, but Rossiter remains closed indefinitely, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities aren’t sure who planted the device, which they described as a soda bottle with duct tape around it, or whether there are any other devices, sheriff Lee Dutton said in a press conference shared by CNN affiliate KRTV Tuesday morning.
“Things are under control, no one was hurt and we’re taking appropriate precautions,” Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
Officials are sweeping state government buildings around the capital and urge schools to stay alert as they learn more.
The FBI, Montana Highway Patrol, Helena Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation, CNN affiliate KTVH reported.