Proposed rule allows child welfare groups to exclude LGBTQ families
The Trump administration has proposed a rule that critics say will allow adoption and foster care agencies to receive federal grants, even if they choose to reject LGBTQ couples as potential parents for religious reasons.
The proposed rule released Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services will remove Obama-era regulations that had banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, among other identities, in HHS programs and service — including adoption and foster care agencies.
The new rule, critics warn, would also permit discrimination against LGBTQ people by other HHS programs receiving federal funding, including programs that help with HIV prevention, youth homelessness, and refugee resettlement.
The reversal would require grantees to comply with anti-discrimination laws passed by Congress, which do not include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics.
Confusion reigns over U.S. plan to ‘secure the oil’ in Syria
U.S. military commanders overseeing Syria operations are still waiting for precise battlefield orders from the White House and Pentagon on their exact mission to protect oilfields in eastern Syria, according to a defense official directly familiar with the matter.
Nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump ordered troops out of northern Syria, publicly declaring he was taking “control” of the oil and sending troops and armored carriers to protect it from ISIS, U.S. commanders lack clarity on the most basic aspects of their mission, including how and when troops can fire their weapons and what, exactly, that mission is.
The lack of precise orders means troops are on the ground while critical details are still being worked out — exactly where they will go, when and how they will stay on small bases in the area, and when they go on patrol.
Perhaps most crucially, there is no clarity about exactly who they are operating against in the oilfields.
That’s essential information for troops on the ground and in the air to understand circumstances in which they are permitted to fire their weapons.
Democrats prep next impeachment phase
House investigators, bracing for more witnesses to defy their demands at the behest of the White House, are now signaling they are prepared to begin the next phase of their impeachment inquiry even if their subpoenas are ignored across the board.
Democrats have teed up an ambitious schedule next week and are eager to secure the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton, who was concerned about the push for Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump’s political rivals at a time when vital aid to the country had been held up by the White House, according to sworn testimony from key witnesses.
Buttigieg releases plan to aid people with disabilities
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a plan Saturday morning aimed at “systematically dismantling institutions that discriminate against people with disabilities,” ahead of a presidential candidate forum on accessibility, inclusion and outreach in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buttigieg’s “Dignity, Access, and Belonging: A New Era of Inclusion for People with Disabilities” plan, obtained by CNN on Thursday, urges Congress to end the “shameful” subminimum wage for Americans with disabilities — a provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act that authorizes employers to pay employees with disabilities a wage below the federal minimum wage. It also aims to double work force participation for people with disabilities by 2030, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
On education, Buttigieg’s plan would expand opportunities for students with disabilities to join general education classrooms, placing 85% of students with disabilities in general election classrooms for 80% or more of the day. In addition, the presidential hopeful is promising to end corporal punishment, restraint, and seclusion as disciplinary tactics in schools.
Border agents say smugglers are sawing through border wall
Smuggling gangs in Mexico have been able to breach new sections of President Donald Trump’s border wall in recent months, according to a new report from The Washington Post.
Citing U.S. agents and officials with knowledge of the damage, the Post reported that smugglers have been using reciprocating saws to cut through the steel and concrete portions of the wall, creating openings wide enough for people and drugs to be smuggled through.
The agents told the Post the saws can cut through the bollards in a matter of minutes. Engineers told the newspaper that because of the height of the bollards, which are between 18 to 30 feet tall, it’s easier to push the steel out of the way to pass through the other side.
