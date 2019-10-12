One area of southern border sees increase in drownings, water rescues
Newly released data reveals a dramatic shift in the region along the Rio Grande over the past year — and offers a window into the human toll of turmoil at the border.
Water-related deaths tripled in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019, according to data CNN obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. And water rescues spiked dramatically there, too, climbing by more than 1000%.
The sector, a largely rural area of southwest Texas that includes the towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass, covers a 210-mile stretch of the Rio Grande.
Government statistics — often touted by officials and criticized by immigrant rights advocates — are only one snapshot of the complex realities of the 1,933-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico. But they’re an important part of the overall picture.
California to close private prisons, migrant detention centers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that will end the use of private prisons and privately-run immigration detention facilities.
Under the new law, California will phase out the use of these for-profit, private detention facilities by 2028. The state will be prohibited from renewing contracts or signing new contracts with a private prison company after January 1, 2020. The Democratic governor approved the legislation as part of a slate of bills that crossed his desk this week.
“During my inaugural address, I vowed to end private prisons, because they contribute to over-incarceration, including those that incarcerate California inmates and those that detain immigrants and asylum seekers,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday. “These for-profit prisons do not reflect our values.”
Homeland Security Secretary departs agencyThe Department of Homeland Security is in the throes of yet another bout of leadership turnover less than a year after officials in the top ranks of the agency were ousted.
On Friday, Kevin McAleenan, who assumed the post of acting Homeland Security Secretary in April, announced his resignation. He was the fourth secretary to serve under the Trump administration.
McAleenan’s departure fuels ongoing uncertainty within the department, which is charged in part with executing on the administration’s immigration agenda and as a result, often finds itself in the President’s crosshairs.
In the first few hours following the announcement, there was confusion and uncertainty about who would be next in line and the future of the department, a DHS official told CNN. McAleenan is expected to remain on until a replacement is named, another official later said.
Power almost fully restored after shutoffs in Northern California
Power is back on for 98% of the Northern California customers left in the dark when Pacific Gas & Electric cut off electricity to prevent wildfires.
The utility intentionally shut off power to almost 800,000 customers in Northern California on Wednesday to prevent wildfires caused by high winds downing live power equipment. It said it has since restored power for 98% of affected customers — with about 13,000 people still in the dark Friday night.
An angry California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed the state’s largest utility over its power shutoffs, saying they’re the result of years of mismanagement and greed.
“This is not ... a climate change story as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades,” Newsom said. “Neglect, a desire to advance not public safety but profits.”
1 killed, 2 missing after unfinished hotel collapses in New OrleansTwo people are missing after a Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans partially collapsed, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others, city officials said.
“We are praying for the individuals who remain unaccounted for,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters on Saturday. “It’s not proper to say they are trapped because we don’t know.”
Dozens of construction workers emerged from a giant cloud of dust after the upper three floors of the building in downtown New Orleans came crashing down Saturday morning, a video showed.
Authorities say 18 people were injured. Several people taken to University Medical Center are stable, city officials said.
No pedestrians or motorists on the street were injured, said Tim McConnell, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent.
Crews at the site had been working on building a new 350-room Hard Rock Hotel, just steps away from the city’s historic French Quarter.
“The building is unstable, so a collapse is still possible — further collapse of the building,” McConnell said.
McConnell added that two people believed to be in the area of the building when it collapsed have not been located.
—From wire reports
Shooting at New Hampshire wedding leaves at least 2 woundedA wedding was underway at a New Hampshire church when a shooting Saturday morning wounded at least two people, Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said.
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church, Roark said. He did not identify the suspect or provide a motive, saying the incident is still under investigation.
Roark confirmed two people with gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately known. There were no fatalities, he said.
Local and state authorities, including the New Hampshire State Police and representatives from the state Attorney General’s Office, are on the scene, Roark said.
Lowell General Hospital has received one patient from the incident, hospital spokesperson Angela Strunk tells CNN. There is no word on the extent of the individual’s injuries, Strunk says. The hospital is not expecting any other patients from the incident.
Minister was shot and killed 2 weeks ago
A memorial service scheduled for early Saturday afternoon at the church was canceled after the shooting, attendee Geraldo Pagan said.
“We just came and we found all this police, all this chaos here, and they tell us that the activity will be canceled,” Pagan told news media outside the church.
The service was for Luis Garcia, 60, a minister at the New England Pentecostal Ministries for six years, who was shot and killed October 1, according to WMUR. The affiliate reported he was shot inside a home in Londonderry and that a suspect was arrested.
Pelham is a town of about 12,000 people 40 miles north of Boston. It is located between two larger cities, Nashua to the west and Salem to the east, and also borders Massachusetts to the south.
Pelham began primarily as a farming community until World War ll, when growth in population and industry took hold.
CNN’s Mallika Kallingal, Keith Allen and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.