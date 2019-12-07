American student released in U.S.-Iran prisoner swap
An American graduate student, who had been held for three years in Iran on suspicion of being a spy, is in “good spirits” after being freed from Iranian custody, a senior administration official said Saturday.
Chinese-born Xiyue Wang is in “good health,” “very, very good humor” and “good spirits” and will take a “brief break in Germany,” the official said, before they expect him to soon return home. Wang on Saturday arrived in Germany and is undergoing a medical evaluation at the U.S. Army-operated Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, a frequent stop for recently released Americans who had been held in overseas prisons, for an indeterminate period of time, a separate U.S. official told CNN.
Wang, a Princeton University PhD student, was conducting research in Tehran when he was arrested there on espionage charges in August 2016. He was sent to Iran’s notorious Evin Prison and sentenced to 10 years.
Iran released Wang in a prisoner swap between the two countries, with the U.S. freeing Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani. U.S. law enforcement arrested the Iranian stem cell scientist in fall 2018 upon his landing in Chicago.
Taliban says it has resumed peace talks with the U.S.
The United States and the Taliban have resumed peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha, a Taliban spokesman tweeted on Saturday.
“On Saturday talks between the Taliban and U.S. started from where they stopped,” Suhail Shaheen said, adding that Anas Haqqani, a former Taliban prisoner who was released in a swap last month, participated in Saturday’s talks as a negotiation member.
The announcement comes more than a week after President Donald Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and said talks had restarted.
Defense Department reviewing screening of foreign students after Saudi national kills 3
The Defense Department will review measures for screening foreign students after a deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Friday.
The gunman was a second lieutenant in the Saudi Arabian military involved in flight training at the station, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday. Three people were killed in the shooting and eight others were injured and taken to a hospital, authorities said.
Officials are looking into whether the shooting was terror-related as a possible motive, but it’s still early in the investigation.
“I also talked about our team looking at the measures we have in place to ensure proper vetting and screening of foreign students as they come to our country to make sure we understand we have a good handle on who they are and that they’ve been properly screened,” Esper said Friday night.
Two law enforcement sources told CNN the shooter, who was killed, has been identified as Saudi Arabian national Mohammed Alshamrani.
The gunman started his training in August 2017 as part of a three-year program.
Lawmakers close to reaching paid family leave bill for federal workers
Lawmakers are close to reaching a deal on the annual defense authorization bill that for the first time will include paid family leave for federal workers.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democratic negotiators have secured a tentative agreement for the National Defense Authorization Act to include a significant provision requiring 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all federal employees, a congressional source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. A Republican source also confirmed that paid leave would be included in the bill, which is not yet finished.
Republicans have resisted including the measure in the bill, according to the congressional source. The Washington Post on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the deal, reported the paid family leave provision was agreed to in exchange for making “Space Force” the sixth branch of the U.S. military.
California utility PG&E to pay $13.5 billion to settle claims from wildfire victims
California utility giant Pacific Gas and Electric has agreed to pay $13.5 billion to individuals affected by several recent fires in the state, the company announced Friday night.
The agreement still has to be approved by a bankruptcy court. PG&E has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows for restructuring.
The claims stem from the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 Northern California fires, the 2018 Camp Fire, as well as the fire at Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse in 2016.
—From wire reports
“From the beginning of the Chapter 11 process, getting wildfire victims fairly compensated, especially the individuals, has been our primary goal,” CEO and PG&E President Bill Johnson said. “We want to help our customers, our neighbors and our friends in those impacted areas recover and rebuild after these tragic wildfires.”
PG&E has previously settled claims with insurance companies for $11 billion and local governments for $1 billion.
Equipment linked to deadly fires
The company has been criticized for the role its equipment has played in the outbreak of numerous fires in California, among them the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.
An investigation by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) concluded that the company’s equipment helped lead to last November’s Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.
The report pointed specifically to inadequate maintenance and inspection of transmission line towers. PG&E conceded that a part separated from a transmission-line tower, likely starting the fire in dry vegetation near the town of Pulga. Inspections would have identified wear that would have warranted a close climbing inspection, the report said, but PG&E’s records do not show a climbing inspection of that tower in at least 17 years.
“We remain deeply sorry about the role our equipment had in this tragedy, and we apologize to all those impacted by the devastating Camp Fire,” the company said in a statement responding to the report. “PG&E’s most important responsibility must always be public and employee safety, and we remain focused on helping affected communities recover and rebuild, resolving wildfire victims’ claims fairly and expeditiously, and further reducing wildfire risks.”
Recently, PG&E has tried to avoid causing fires by cutting power to its customers during particularly dry and windy periods.
Fires push company to bankruptcy
PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January to shed some of its debt and pay for damages and stay in business. The company cited at least $7 billion in claims from the Camp Fire.
If the utility does not pull itself out of bankruptcy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would take over.
“PG&E as we know it may or may not be able to figure this out. If they cannot, we are not going to sit around and be passive,” Newsom said. “If Pacific Gas and Electric is unable to secure its own fate and future ... then the state will prepare itself as backup for a scenario where we do that job for them.”
Newsom said that his office aims to get the company out of bankruptcy by June 30, 2020 by first working on a plan with PG&E and other stakeholders, but added that the company could not continue without making changes to its safety culture.
—From wire reports
Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, however, expressed strong support for the provision on behalf of the White House.
“As the country’s largest employer, the United States Government must lead by example. After 3 years of relentless advocacy, the passage of the NDAA will secure Paid Parental Leave for ALL federal employees,” she said in a statement on Friday. “This will mark a HUGE step forward towards making paid leave a reality for all Americans. This new policy represents another incredible win for millions of hard-working American families courtesy of President Trump!”
The first daughter has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the topic of paid family leave during her time as a senior adviser to the President, part of her neatly-tailored West Wing portfolio focused on women’s economic empowerment and workforce development.
The White House sought to give her credit for the news.
“Over the last three years, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has met with more than 60 lawmakers to ensure that paid family leave policies are on the table. During the last few weeks, those advocacy efforts have ramped up even further, resulting in today’s exciting news,” a White House official said.
While a provision for federal workers is a step forward, a bipartisan deal on paid family leave for all Americans could still be a heavy lift in Congress, with Democrats and Republicans still split on how to pay for it and how broad a national paid leave policy should be.
In the past four years, the number of lawmakers supportive of paid family leave has more than doubled. In the previous 115th Congress, 205 members of Congress signed onto some type of paid family leave legislation, compared to just 80 members of Congress in the 111th.
Earlier this week, Trump expressed support for bipartisan, bicameral paid leave legislation introduced by Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Colin Allred of Texas, saying the White House “applauds” their efforts.