Turkey’s president threatens to flood Europe with refugees
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to allow millions of refugees into Europe if it described Turkey’s military offensive in northeast Syria as an “occupation.”
Erdogan told the European Union to “come to your senses” during a speech in the capital Ankara on Thursday. “I will say this once again. If you try to label our current operation as an occupation, our job becomes easier, we will open the doors and send the 3.6 million refugees to you.”
Concern is mounting over the humanitarian impact of Turkey’s operation to push Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria back from its border. The Syrian Democratic Forces who operate in the region were key U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS, but Turkey regards them as enemies. Turkey wants to ensure that the Kurds withdraw from these areas, and to resettle around 2 million Syrian refugees there.
The operation has sparked a political firestorm in the United States after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops back from the area ahead of the Turkish offensive.
Iranian women finally allowed to officially watch soccer match after 40 years
Iranian female soccer fans entered the national stadium for the first time in 40 years Thursday to watch their side thrash Cambodia 14-0 in Tehran.
Iran’s ban on women attending sports stadiums is not written into law but was put in place shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
But following pressure from human rights group and the sport’s world governing body FIFA, Iran agreed to permit women to enter the stadium.
The initial allocation of 3,500 tickets for female fans was quickly sold out — reportedly in under an hour — before an additional 1,100 were released for the World Cup qualifier.
“This is a very positive step forward, and one which FIFA, and especially Iranian girls and women, have been eagerly waiting for,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Apple removes Quartz app in China
Apple has pulled business website Quartz’s app from its store in China over content concerns.
Quartz said the tech company explained its app was being removed “because it includes content that is illegal in China.” It didn’t provide the publisher with any additional details.
The website, like others, has been aggressively covering the ongoing protests in Hong Kong and the NBA controversy in China.
Quartz CEO Zach Seward said in a statement to CNN Business that we “abhor this kind of government censorship of the internet.” Quartz has a virtual private network-enabled website that lets users in the country skirt China’s Great Firewall, which prevents internet users from accessing some foreign websites.
Apple didn’t immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment. The country has pulled publisher’s apps in the past, including the New York Times in 2017.
Apple’s decision comes amid a flashpoint between US companies and China.
Earlier Thursday, Apple decided to take down HKmap.live from the App Store because of complaints “from several people in Hong Kong,” the company said in a statement. The app was a real-time mapping app that protestors have been using to track police movements. Apple said that the app was used in ways that “endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong.”
The decision from Apple is likely to appease Chinese authorities, a key market for the company, whose sales in the Greater China region totaled $9.1 billion last quarter, or about 17% of its global total.
Another US organization grappling with China is the NBA. The league is continuing to deal with fallout sparked by Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey, after he tweeted support for the Hong Kong protests last week.
That tweet caused all of the NBA’s official Chinese partners to suspend business ties with the league and its future with the country is now in doubt.