Government UFO report is the product of years of military infighting over whether to take sightings seriously

Members of the House Intelligence Committee will receive a classified briefing on Wednesday morning on one of the most controversial topics circulating in Washington today: UFOs.
The briefing, which was confirmed to CNN by two sources familiar with the committee’s plans, comes just weeks before the U.S. intelligence community is scheduled to deliver an unclassified report on the matter for Congress. According to one committee source, Wednesday’s briefing will be conducted by the Navy and FBI.
The fact that Congress is receiving briefings and the intelligence community is producing reports on what the Pentagon has labeled UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) is itself extraordinary. After years of Washington infighting, including bureaucratic battles within the Pentagon and pressure from certain members of Congress, the U.S. government finally appears to be taking seriously what has for so long been considered a fringe issue.
Even as sightings of unexplainable objects rose into the hundreds, Pentagon officials wrestled with how much time and resources to devote to investigating them. Interviews with a half-dozen officials as well as documents reviewed by CNN depict a U.S. military and intelligence community that’s struggled over how to remove the issue from the world of science fiction and consider its actual national security implications.
Even now, multiple sources told CNN, the government almost certainly wouldn’t have moved to produce the report without public pressure from key lawmakers, as both Republicans and Democrats have taken an interest in the matter.
