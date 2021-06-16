President Biden says he told Putin 'we need to have some basic rules of the road' to have stable relationship

The highest-stakes talks of President Joe Biden’s long career ended Wednesday in Geneva without any open hostility between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even a modest agreement to return each country’s ambassador to their post, an expected resolution to a summit that tested Biden’s decades of experience on the world stage.
Speaking during an hour-long news conference afterward, Putin called the talks “constructive” and said he came away with a generally positive impression of the American leader.
“He’s a balanced and professional man, and it’s clear that he’s very experienced,” Putin said. “It seems to me that we did speak the same language.”
Still, he offered no signs of altering malign behavior that has tested the West’s ability and willingness to respond. And he did not alter his rhetoric, decrying the opposition leader Alexey Navalny and denying Russia’s roles in cyber-attacks.
Instead, he described a frank and pragmatic three hours that had not led to a deep or emotional connection.
“It certainly doesn’t imply that we looked into each other’s eyes and found a soul or swore eternal friendship,” he said.
The summit between Biden and Putin clocked in at just over three hours, and was broken into two rounds: the first a smaller session and the second with larger delegations. The total run time came in shorter than the four to five hours officials initially predicted for the summit.
Talks began earlier in the day inside a book-lined study, where each leader wore a serious expression as they delivered perfunctory opening remarks. Biden and Putin spoke through translators and didn’t seem to look at each other directly.
Biden said he was seeking a “predictable and rational” relationship with Russia, and made reference to the U.S. and Russia as “two great powers,” a notable elevation of Moscow’s status on the world stage.
“I think it’s always better to meet face to face, try to determine where we have mutual interest, cooperate,” Biden said. For his part, Putin thanked Biden for “the initiative to meet” as the pair sat down ahead of their first meeting.
“I know you’ve been on a long journey and have a lot of work,” Putin said. “Russia and U.S. relations have a lot of issues accumulated that require the highest-level meeting and I hope that our meeting will be productive.”
