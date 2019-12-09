'The truth is finally out': James Comey defends FBI and criticizes AG Barr following release of IG report

Former FBI Director James Comey defended the FBI and criticized Attorney General William Barr in an op-ed for The Washington Post following the release of a highly anticipated report by the Justice Department's inspector general.
"On Monday, we learned from a report by the Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz, that the allegation of a criminal conspiracy was nonsense," Comey said in the op-ed, which published after the report was released. "There was no illegal wiretapping, there were no informants inserted into the campaign, there was no 'spying' on the Trump campaign. Although it took two years, the truth is finally out."
Comey's comments in the piece, published Monday, come the same day the released report established that the FBI properly opened its investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election but said there were major errors in how the agency conducted the probe.
The report concluded that officials at the FBI had enough information to properly launch the investigation in 2016, and dispel the claim that US intelligence agencies tried to plant spies in the Trump campaign.
President Donald Trump has boosted that narrative without evidence for months and popularized the term "Spy-gate."
Trump became just the second president in US history to fire his FBI director when he dismissed Comey in May 2017. Comey was leading the investigation into whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russians who hacked the 2016 election. The Trump administration said it was getting rid of Comey because of the way he handled the Hillary Clinton email probe.
In the op-ed, Comey also said Barr, who disputed findings noted in the report, "owes the institution he leads, and the American people, an acknowledgment of the truth."
"Those who smeared the FBI are due for an accounting. In particular, Attorney General William P. Barr owes the institution he leads, and the American people, an acknowledgment of the truth," he said. "If his goal is simply to support the president's conspiracy theories, it will always be too soon to acknowledge the facts. As the leader of an institution that is supposed to be devoted to truth, Barr needs to stop acting like a Trump spokesperson."
He continued: "In the words of the nation's Founders, the Justice Department's inspector general has 'Let Facts be submitted to a candid world.' The FBI fulfilled its mission — protecting the American people and upholding the U.S. Constitution. Now those who attacked the FBI for two years should admit they were wrong."
Barr and the US attorney he picked to lead a separate probe into the origins of the Russia investigation criticized the FBI on Monday, with the attorney general excoriating the FBI for launching what he called an "intrusive investigation" into a presidential campaign based on the "thinnest of suspicions."
Trump on Monday called the FBI investigation an "attempted overthrow" and an "embarrassment."
"The IG report just came out and I was just briefed on it and it's a disgrace what's happened with respect to the things that were done to our country," Trump said during a roundtable on school choice at the White House. "It is incredible, far worse than I would've ever thought possible."
CNN's Paul LeBlanc, David Shortell, Evan Perez, Marshall Cohen and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.