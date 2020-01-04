US does not expect to conduct additional strikes, official says
The U.S. military does not expect to conduct additional strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq or other locations unless the United States comes under attack, according to a U.S. official directly familiar with the information.
There is currently intense discussion inside U.S. military and intelligence agencies to assess whether Iran might be preparing some type of retaliatory strikes in the next few days or may wait for some time following the U.S. airstrike that took out the commander of Iran’s security and intelligence services.
There are indications that Iran has ramped up the readiness of its short and medium range ballistic missile force inside Iran, the official said since the death of Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top military general.
While that does not mean a strike by Iran is imminent, the U.S. is conducting intense surveillance by satellite and other means to determine how soon missiles — which are liquid fueled — might be ready.
“There are conflicting views” on whether Iran will quickly launch a retaliation or wait for some time, but U.S. military defenses are ready, according to the official.
The U.S. would not likely launch preemptive strikes against Iranian missile sites inside the country unless there was compelling evidence they were ready to fire.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday the United States committed a “grave mistake” in killing Soleimani.
California firefighters head to Australia to battle deadly brushfires
Twenty veteran California firefighters are heading to Australia as the first U.S. ground crew to battle out-of-control wildfires that have killed at least 23 people.
The Angeles National Forest crew will deploy from Los Angeles on Monday, the U.S. Forest Service reports.
The U.S. has sent dozens of managers to Australia already, but this team is thought to be the first that puts shovels in the ground to dig fire breaks, starts back fires with drip torch cans, and hikes dusty miles in rough terrain.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to reciprocate to our Australian brothers and sisters for the same assistance they’ve given us for many years,” said fire technician Jonathan Merager.
Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the United States for more than 15 years, the Forest Service says. The most recent example was in August 2018, when 138 arrived, a federal spokeswoman said. The last time U.S. firefighters worked in Australia was 2010.
Fort Worth police chief encourages officers to attend worship services in uniform after deadly church shooting
A Texas police chief is encouraging officers to attend religious services in uniform as congregations hold service for the first time since a gunman opened fire and killed two parishioners at a church in White Settlement.
On Friday, Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Krause authorized officers who attend worship services to do so in uniform in response to the shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ as well as national attacks against Jewish communities and church services, according to a tweet from the Fort Worth Police Department.
“This simple act will help reassure congregants, as well as serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm,” the department said. It also suggested officers inform their worship leaders of the plan and get permission if they attend worship services outside the city of Fort Worth.
The announcement comes nearly a week after the attack at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, about 10 miles from Fort Worth. A gunman opened fire during a service December 29, killing church members Anton “Tony” Wallace and Richard White. The gunman was killed by an armed church security volunteer.
Mitch McConnell holding the line on impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stepped onto the Senate floor Friday to kick off the 2020 session and criticized House Democrats for waiting to send impeachment articles to the Senate, accusing them of delaying for partisan reasons. He also pushed back against the idea that they should have any say in how the Senate runs a trial and defended his coordination with the White House.
He offered no sign of when a trial might begin, pledging instead to move on to other matters: “For now we’re content to continue the ordinary business of the Senate.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later responded with a direct challenge to members of the Senate, citing Thursday’s bombshell report about President Donald Trump’s role in withholding security aid to Ukraine — but did not clarify what her next move will be.
“Leader McConnell is doubling down on his violation of his oath, even after the exposure of new, deeply incriminating documents this week which provide further evidence of what we know: president Trump abused the power of his office for personal, political gain,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the president or the Constitution.”
—From wire reports
Reminder: The House doesn’t come back into session until Tuesday. That’s the earliest that Democrats could vote to send articles over to the Senate.
What’s going on under the surface
CNN’s Stephen Collinson writes:
Democrats are seeking to convince Americans that the GOP is cooking the trial to shield an unchained President guilty of committing a dangerous abuse of power — soliciting foreign interference in a U.S. election.
Republicans, welded inexorably to their norm-busting President owing to his stranglehold on GOP voters, are framing Pelosi’s refusal to hand over articles of impeachment as proof Democrats have a weak case no matter how convincing the evidence delivered in testimony by career foreign policy officials.
The showdown reflects how the adversarial grouping of lawmakers and voters into two rival teams threatens Congress’ capacity to wield its own constitutional powers in a dispassionate examination of Trump’s conduct and whether it is worthy of removal.
The President, who denies all wrongdoing, insisted during his New Year retreat at his Florida resort that he doesn’t “really care” if he has a Senate trial or not. But his frenzied two weeks of furious tweets and searing attacks on Democrats tell a story of an agitated commander-in-chief pining for an acquittal that he can portray as vindication and use to vault into election year.
“The Witch Hunt is sputtering badly, but still going on (Ukraine Hoax!,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.
Trump also continued to tweet about impeachment on Friday, after ordering a strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and escalating regional tensions.
More impeachment charges?
The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees could bring additional articles of impeachment against Trump, House general counsel Douglas Letter said when asked point-blank by a judge on Friday at the federal appeals court in Washington.
The responses, pushed by Judge Thomas Griffith at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, illustrate why the House believes the Mueller investigation is still relevant during this era of impeachment.
“There’ve been two articles of impeachment that have been acted upon. Are you here to say that there may be a third?” asked Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee.
“There might, yeah, absolutely,” Letter responded.
“The House Judiciary Committee has not finished its work on impeachment,” Griffith offered.
“Nor has the Intelligence Committee,” Letter said.
What are we doing here?
