Whistleblower complaint about Trump delivered to Congress
A whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump’s communications with Ukraine was hand delivered Wednesday afternoon to Capitol Hill for lawmakers to review.
Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he has started to read the document but declined to give his initial thoughts.
Members of the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee are also reviewing the documents.
The conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is included in the whistleblower complaint, a source familiar with the situation said last week, a revelation only raised more questions in the ongoing controversy.
Trump has downplayed the significance of the complaint, claiming the whistleblower is partisan and his conversations with foreign leaders are “appropriate.”
The intelligence community inspector general last week suggested that the whistleblower complaint that triggered the Ukraine-Trump drama, raised concerns about multiple actions, sources told CNN.
Trump claims he put ‘no pressure’ on Zelensky despite transcript
Once viewed as a routine diplomatic encounter, President Donald Trump’s first formal meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart was transformed Wednesday into one of the most closely scrutinized encounters of his presidency as an impeachment crisis mounts.
Sitting in a Manhattan hotel meeting room, the men eagerly sought to deflect questions of wrongdoing after a White House transcript released earlier in the day showed Trump pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
“There was no pressure,” Trump insisted, denying allegations he was using his position of power to prod Ukraine into investigating a political rival.
“Nobody pushed me,” Zelensky chimed in, denying he felt coerced by Trump to launch a probe.
Biden on Trump: ‘stop stonewalling’ Congress or face impeachment
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday if President Donald Trump does not cooperate with Congress, he would leave lawmakers with “no choice” but to start impeachment proceedings.
“It is time for this administration stop stonewalling and provide the Congress with all the facts it needs, including a copy of the formal complaint made by the whistleblower. And it’s time for the Congress to fully investigate the conduct of this President,” Biden said.
The Democratic presidential candidate said if Trump “does not comply with such a request from the Congress, if he continues to obstruct Congress, and flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment.”
“That would be a tragedy, but a tragedy of his own making,” he said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware.
US signs asylum deal with Hondurasa
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it has struck an agreement with Honduras designed to curb migration to the US, marking the latest in a string of accords with Central American countries.
The agreement with Honduras could allow the US to send some asylum seekers back to Honduras if they didn’t first claim asylum when passing through the country, similar to deals already made with Guatemala and El Salvador, according to a senior DHS official. Over the last fiscal year, the majority of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border were from those three countries.
After a summer of rising apprehensions at the border, the Trump administration is redoubling efforts to stem the flow of migration to the US by making it harder for some migrants to seek asylum in the US.
On Monday, Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that as of next week, Border Patrol will no longer be releasing families into the interior of the US. In March, Border Patrol began releasing people directly from its custody with a notice to appear in court amid an influx of migrant arrivals at the southern border.
At least 8 people have died from a rare mosquito-borne illness
A third person has died of Eastern equine encephalitis in Massachusetts, raising the reported death toll from the rare mosquito-borne illness to eight nationwide.
The victim is among the 10 confirmed human cases of the illness previously reported in Massachusetts, the state’s Department of Public Health said Monday.
Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but potentially fatal illness caused by mosquito bites. Typically, five to 10 human cases are reported every year, with about 30% of all cases resulting in death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a news release last week. “It is absolutely essential that people take steps to avoid being bitten by a mosquito.”
— From wire reports